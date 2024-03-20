Ray Nicholson, Jacob Batalon, Betty Gabriel and Matt Walsh have joined the cast of Paramount’s new action movie, “Novocaine,” TheWrap has learned exclusively.

They join the previously announced cast of Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder. The film will be released on March 14, 2025.

The team of Robert Olsen and Dan Berk from “Significant Other” are set to direct the project, with Lars Jacobson penning the script.

“Novocaine” can be described as a high concept action movie about a sheltered bank executive (Quaid) with a rare genetic condition that prevents him from feeling pain. When his bank is robbed and one of his co-workers (Midthunder) is kidnapped, he is forced to act and turn his greatest liability into his greatest strength.

Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell will produce “Novocaine” via their Safehouse Pictures banner, along with Drew Simon for Infrared Pictures. Sam Speiser (InfraredPictures ), Matt Schwartz (Safehouse), Lars Jacobson, Paul Barbeau, Josh Adler and Julian Rosenberg (Circle of Confusion) will executive produce.

Nicholson most recently starred in “Gonzo Girl” opposite Willem Dafoe and Sean Penn, and in Lucky Chap’s “Borderline” opposite Eric Dane and Samara Weaving. He will next star in Cazzie David’s comedy “I Love You Forever.” Earlier this year, Nicholson starred alongside Zoey Deutch in “Something From Tiffany’s” for Amazon. Previous credits also include Neil LaBute’s “Out of the Blue” with Diane Kruger, Amazon’s “Panic” series and supporting roles in “Promising Young Woman” and “Licorice Pizza.”

Batalon is best known for playing Ned Leeds in Marvel Studios and Sony’s “Spider-Man” movies. In October 2022, Batalon made his debut as executive producer and lead star as the titular character Reginald Baskin in Syfy’s “Reginald the Vampire” a dramedy based on Johnny B. Truant’s “Fat Vampire” book series. The show was renewed for a second season in June 2023 and is set to premiere this year on May 8.

Betty Gabriel is best known for her performance as ‘Georgina’ in Jordan Peele’s Oscar nominated feature film, “Get Out.” Most recently she can be seen in the NEON independent feature “It Lives Inside” directed by Bishal Dutta. Gabriel starred in Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan” as Elizabeth Wright opposite John Krasinski for Amazon Prime, and can currently be seen in the Apple limited series “Manhunt.”

Walsh is a two-time Emmy-nominated actor and SAG Award winner from HBO’s comedy series, “Veep.’ He can currently be seen on Apple TV in the Civil War drama “Manhunt” as Dr. Samuel Mudd. He most recently appeared in the Searchlight Pictures feature “Suncoast,” which is streaming on Hulu.

Nicholson is repped by UTA and Sugar 23. Batalon is repped by IAG. Gabriel is repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Walsh is repped by UTA, Artists First, Sechel.