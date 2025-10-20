9 New Movies and Shows to Stream on Netflix This Week

Netflix never stops dropping new releases, and this week brings a new batch of premieres, including a standup special from Michelle Wolf, the latest AMC originals to hit the service as a part of their recently expanded liscencing deal, and of course, plenty of new and returning original series from around the world.

Whether you’re looking for a new movie of a series to setle into for a binge-watch, here’s what’s new on Netflix this week.

“Michelle Wolf: The Well”

Comedy Special

Release Date: Tuesday, Oct. 21

Play video

“Michelle Wolf gets real about white women, serial killers and adjusting to motherhood in this sharp, unfiltered stand-up special.”

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol”

AMC Series

Release Date: Tuesday, Oct. 21 (original release date Sept. 29, 2024)

Play video

“Season 2 picks up where “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Reedus) and Carol Peletier (McBride). They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet’s (Anne Charrier) movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future.”

“Who Killed the Montreal Expos?”

Documentary

Release Date: Tuesday, Oct. 21

Play video

“An investigation into the downfall of the Montreal Expos, Canada’s first Major League Baseball team — and who was ultimately responsible.”

“Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia”

Documentary Series

Release Date: Wednesday, Oct. 22

Play video

“A brutal mob war between John Stanfa and Joey Merlino plunges ’90s Philadelphia into chaos and bloodshed in this captivating true-crime series.”

“The Monster of Florence”

Netflix Original Series

Release Date: Wednesday, Oct. 22

Play video

“As a serial killer targets couples and strikes terror in Italy, authorities explore a case from 1968 that may be key to finding The Monster of Florence.”

“The Elixir”

Netflix Original Film

Release Date: Thursday, Oct. 23

Play video

“An elixir unleashes the undead in a village. A family at odds with one another must unite and fight to survive as their hometown collapses.”

“Nobody Wants This” Season 2

Netflix Original Series

Release Date: Thursday, Oct. 23

Play video

“Joanne and Noah’s whirlwind romance encounters some turbulence as they deal with family drama, career struggles and one very big looming question.”

“A House of Dynamite”

Netflix Original Film

Release Date: Friday, Oct. 24

Play video

“When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.”

“Parish”

AMC Series

Release Date: Friday, Oct. 24

Play video

“In Parish, Esposito stars as Gracian “Gray” Parish, a family man and proud owner of a luxury car service in New Orleans. After his son is violently murdered and his business collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman resurfaces old habits, sending Gray on a high-stakes collision course with a violent criminal syndicate.”