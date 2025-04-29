‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ Trailer Heralds the Return of the Original Horsemen

The first trailer for “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t” has arrived, and our four original horsemen are finally back together again.

Yes, Isla Fisher is back as Henley, reuniting with Jesse Eisenberg’s Daniel Atlas, Dave Franco’s Jack Wilder, Woody Harrelson’s Merritt McKinney and Mark Ruffalo’s Dylan Rhodes, after she sat out the second film in the franchise. Unfortunately, that means no Lizzy Caplan this time around.

New cast members include “The Holdovers” breakout Dominic Sessa and Justice Smith.

Ruben Fleischer, who directed Eisenberg in the two “Zombieland” films, steps into the director’s chair this time around and is already in talks to direct “Now You See Me 4.” Louis Leterrier directed the first “Now You See Me” while Jon M. Chu directed 2016’s “Now You See Me 2.”

Bobby Cohen, who originally developed and has produced all the films in the series, will return to produce the new installment alongside Alex Kurtzman of Secret Hideout. Meredith Wieck will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

“Now You See Me: Now You Don’t” hits theaters on on Nov. 14, 2025.