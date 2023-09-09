‘The Nun II’ Scares Up $32 Million Box Office Opening

Warner Bros. and New Line’s “The Nun II” is kicking off the fall box office with a solid $32 million estimated opening weekend after grossing $13.1 million on Friday from 3,728 theaters, matching prerelease projections.

The first “Nun” was released in 2018 as a spinoff of New Line’s lucrative “Conjuring” horror series, and is the highest grossing film in the franchise with a $53 million domestic opening and a $365 million global box office total against a reported $22 million budget.

“Nun II” has never been projected to reach the heights of its predecessor, but is still beating the $24 million opening of the 2021 film “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” which released simultaneously in theaters and on streaming.