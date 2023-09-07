Annette Bening may be swimming toward her fifth Oscar nomination with Netflix’s upcoming “Nyad,” the true-story biopic documenting marathon swimmer and sports journalist Diana Nyad’s 110-mile swim from Cuba to Florida — at the age of 64.

“I don’t believe in imposed limitations,” she tells coach and best Bonnie Stoll (two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster) in the first trailer, which dropped Thursday. “Nyad” had its world premiere at the 2023 Telluride Film Festival.

Per an official synopsis of the film, “Nyad” is a “remarkable true story of tenacity, friendship and the triumph of the human spirit” that “recounts a riveting chapter in the life of world-class athlete Diana Nyad. Three decades after giving up marathon swimming in exchange for a prominent career as a sports journalist, at the age of 60, Diana becomes obsessed with completing an epic swim that always eluded her: the 110 mile trek from Cuba to Florida, often referred to as the ‘Mount Everest’ of swims. Determined to become the first person to finish the swim without a shark cage, Diana goes on a thrilling, four-year journey with her best friend and coach Bonnie Stoll and a dedicated sailing team.”

Rhys Ifans, Ethan Jones Romero, Luke Cosgrove, Jeena Yi, Eric T. Miller costar in the feature film, which itself marks the narrative directorial debut of Oscar-winning “Free Solo” documentarians Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. Julia Cox wrote the script based on Nyad’s memoir, “Find A Way.”

Andrew Lazar and Teddy Schwarzman produce, while Cox, Bill Johnson, Jim Seibel, Michael Heimler, Vanessa Humphrey and D. Scott Lumpkin are attached as executive producers.

“Nyad” hits select screens in theaters Oct. 20 and streams on Netflix Nov. 3.