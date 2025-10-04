Oasis Guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs Announces ‘Break’ From Tour Amid Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, the guitarist for English rock band Oasis, shared a major health update with fans on Friday and confirmed he’d be stepping away from the reunion tour.

Arthurs took to Instagram and shared that he was currently battling prostate cancer, which he revealed he was diagnosed with earlier in the year.

“The good news is I’m responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour,” Arthurs wrote to fans. “Now, I am having to take a planned break for the next phase of my care, so I’ll be missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney.”

As he continued, Arthurs told his fans that he was “really sad to be missing these shows.”

Yet, he remained optimistic about his health, noting that he’s was “feeling good” and planned to “be back ready to go in time for South America.”

Arthurs — a founding member of Oasis — signed off his update: “Have an amazing time if you’re going this month and I’ll see you back onstage with the band in November.”

Arthurs’ Oasis bandmates showed their love for the guitarist by resharing his announcement on the band’s Instagram page. They also wrote, “Wishing you all the best with your treatment.”

Arthurs has battled cancer before, having previously been diagnosed with tonsil cancer — a diagnosis he shared in 2022 while on tour with Liam Gallagher.

He took a break from playing at the time. Though, Arthurs shared he went into remission in September of that same year.

Oasis announced their reunion tour in August 2024 after brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher ended their near 15-year feud.

Oasis Live ’25 Tour kicked off in July and is expected to conclude next month when the band performs in São Paulo, Brazil.