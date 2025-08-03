Oasis Responds to Death of Man Who Apparently Fell at London Concert: ‘Our Sincere Condolences’

Oasis has responded to the death of a man in the audience at the band’s show at Wembley Stadium in London, who reportedly died after he appeared to fall.

“Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved,” the band said in a statement issued Sunday.

Authorities have requested help from the public, especially people who might have photos or videos of the man’s presumed fall on Saturday. A spokesperson for the police told the BBC the man “was found with injuries consistent with a fall.”

Police add they “believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage.”

The band’s Saturday concert was part of a series of seven sold-out performances in the capital city. The venue can seat up to 90,000 fans across three levels.

The death mars a tour that has thus far been a resounding success for the band, who broke up in 2009 due to an increasingly intense feud between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.

The band hinted at a potential reunion in August 2024 after both brothers shared a vague video that read “27.08.24. 8am” on social media. The band’s website was also updated with the video.

Liam wrote on X at the time, “Listen it’s Saturday morning you lot are scaring me with all this f–king talk of Tuesday can we not just enjoy 1 day at f–king time Rastas.” Liam also tweeted Sunday, “I never did like that word FORMER.”

The 2025 tour kicked off on July 4, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales, and will wrap up on November 23 in Brazil.