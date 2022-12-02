Obama Mocks Herschel Walker Running on ‘Issues of Great Importance’ in Georgia – Like Vampires and Werewolves (Video)

As campaigning for Georgia’s Senate runoff election enters the final stretch, former president Barack Obama took aim at Republican candidate Herschel Walker, citing a speech in mid-November where Walker trailed off about vampires and werewolves.

“Since the last time I was here, Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia. Like whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf,” Obama told a rally of Sen. Raphael Warnock supporters in Atlanta on Thursday. “This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself. When I was seven. Then I grew up.”

“In case you’re wondering, by the way, Mr. Walker decided he wanted to be a werewolf, which is great,” Obama added. “As far as I’m concerned, he can be anything he wants to be except for a United States senator.”

He then moved on to Walker’s claim that he “used to let me beat him at basketball, but then he admitted that we’ve never actually met.”

“So I guess this was more of an imaginary whooping that I laid on him,” he joked.

Obama emphasized that Walker’s comments would be funny in any other arena but a high-profile Senate race.

“When you spend more time thinking about horror movie fantasies than you do thinking about the people you want to represent, that says something about your priorities,” he continued. “When again and again you serve up bald-faced lies, just make stuff up, that says something about the kind of person you are and the kind of leader you would be if you were in the United States Senate.”

“So, Georgia, look, I’m not telling you something you don’t know,” Obama concluded. “You deserve a senator you can be proud of.”

The Senate runoff between Walker and Warnock will take place on Dec. 6. According to the Associated Press, Georgia voters have already cast more than 1.4 million ballots in early voting, which ends Friday.

Watch Obama’s speech via MSNBC in the video above.