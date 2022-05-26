What Time Does ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Come Out on Disney+?

Hello, there.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is back, and this time he has his own TV show. Ewan McGregor reprises his role from the “Star Wars” prequels in a whole series devoted to his character, and while it’s been a long road to get here, the release of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” on Disney+ is finally imminent.

Fans have waited a long time for this, so many are no doubt wondering – what time are new episodes streaming on Disney+? We’ve got info on that and everything else you need to know about “Obi-Wan Kenobi” below.

What Time Does “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Start Streaming?

The first two episodes of “Obi-Wan” are being released on Disney+ on Friday, May 27 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. So if you’re planning on watching ASAP, get some caffeine ready.

Are New Episodes Released Weekly or All at Once?

While the first two episodes of the six-episode season are being released on the same day, new episodes will subsequently be released on a weekly basis, one at a time.

Moreover, following the Friday premiere, new episodes of “Obi-Wan” will then be released on Wednesdays at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET, per the usual rollout of new Disney+ series. So “Obi-Wan” Episode 3 will be released on Wednesday, June 1.

When Does “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Take Place?

This new series takes place 10 years after the events of “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.” Anakin Skywalker is now fully Darth Vader, and Obi-Wan is watching over Luke Skywalker on Tatooine, living a solitary life in exile.

Who Is in the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Cast?

While the full list of characters is under wraps, here’s who we know so far is part of “Obi-Wan”:

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader

Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars, Anakin’s step-brother

Bonnie Piesse as Beru Whitesun Lars, Owen’s wife

Moses Ingram as Reva Sevander aka the Third Sister, a ruthless Inquisitor working for the Empire

Rupert Friend as the Grand Inquisitor

Sung Kang as Fifth Brother

Kumail Nanjiani as Haja, a con man

Other cast members include Benny Safdie, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Simone Kessell and Maya Erskine.