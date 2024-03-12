Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Ocean’s’ Trilogy Comes to 4K Blu-ray and Digital in April

Steven Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s Eleven,” along with its sequels “Ocean’s Twelve” and “Ocean’s Thirteen,” will be receiving a high-def make-over as all three films will be hitting 4K Blu-ray and digital next month. You can take home one – or all – beginning on April 30. You want them all.

These new releases mark the first time the films will be available in 4K. The films will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc with collectible steelbook packaging for $40.94 ESRP. The trilogy collection will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray disc for $74.99 ESRP, starting on April 30. The digital 4K versions will also be available on April 30.

Each release also comes complete with special features, including commentary tracks (with Soderbergh joined by a different member of the team on each movie), behind-the-scenes documentaries, HBO First Look episodes, deleted scenes and more. It’s like you broke into a casino vault and inside were supplemental treasures.

Soderbergh’s original “Ocean’s Eleven,” a remake of a marginal Rat Pack movie from 1960, was released for Christmas 2001. Known primarily for its unbelievably star-studded cast, which included (but was not limited to) George Clooney, Brat Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Elliott Gould, Bernie Mac and Carl Reiner and Soderbergh’s playful direction, the original was a massive hit (it made more than $450 worldwide) and reinvigorated the heist movie genre. It spawned 2004’s “Ocean’s Twelve,” which saw Soderbergh cribbing from European classics, and 2007’s “Ocean’s Thirteen,” which returned the action to Las Vegas and pitted the crew against a villainous Al Pacino. It also inspired the all-female spin-off film that Soderbergh didn’t direct, “Ocean’s 8,” which included a crew comprised of Sandra Bullock (playing Clooney’s character’s sister), Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna.

Soderbergh’s “Contagion” was also recently released by Warner Bros. Home Video on 4K Ultra HD disc and it looks incredible. The filmmaker has been planning a box set of some of his earlier films, which he recently was able to get the rights to, but we haven’t heard much about it in the past couple of years, despite him debuting a new cut of “Kafka” at some festivals. Let us pray.

Crack the code and get “Ocean’s Eleven” (and “Ocean’s Twelve” and “Ocean’s Thirteen”) on April 30.