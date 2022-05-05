Odeya Rush to Star in Drama ‘Dangerous Waters’ From Director John Barr

Odeya Rush, a star known for “Lady Bird” and “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” will star in a drama called “Dangerous Waters” set during a sailing holiday that spirals out of control.

John Barr (“Blood and Money”) is directing the film that will also star Eric Dane, Saffron Burrows and Ray Liotta. Filming is currently underway on the film in the Dominican Republic.

“Dangerous Waters” sees a teenage daughter slowly uncovering the dark past of her mother’s new boyfriend while out on a sailing vacation. Mark Jackson wrote the script, and Barr is the writer credited on the story.

Producers on “Dangerous Waters” include Rio Luna Films’ Suza Horvat and Signature Films’ Marc Goldberg. Executive producers include Capstone Global’s Christian Mercuri and Signature’s Sarah Gabriel and Gareth Williams, as well as co-producers Brianna Johnson and Ben Jacques.

Capstone Global will handle worldwide sales and introduce the film to buyers in Cannes.

The project is the second feature film from Barr, who previously directed “Blood and Money” with Tom Berenger, and he’s also known as a cinematographer working on films such as “This Teacher,” “Once Upon a Time in Queens” and music videos for Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion.

Rush stars in Cooper Raiff’s “Cha Cha Real Smooth” with Dakota Johnson, which earned the Audience Award at Sundance Film Festival ’22 and will premiere on Apple+ in June. She’s also starred in “Lady Bird,” “The Giver,” “Dumplin'” and “Spinning Man.”

Signature Films and Capstone Studios are both behind Dean Craig’s upcoming “The Estate” starring Toni Collette and Anna Faris.

