‘OJ: Made in America': The 5 Biggest Shockers (Photos)

Episode 1 of ESPN’s “OJ: Made in America” only hints at the insanity to come

| March 24, 2020 @ 11:33 AM
OJ Simpson Nicole Brown
ESPN Films
The first episode of ESPN's "OJ: Made in America," focuses on OJ Simpson's early years, and only hints at the tragedy to come. Here are five surprises, and why they're significant.Also Read: How ‘OJ: Made In America’ Is Better Than Any Other OJ Simpson Retrospective
OJ MARGUERITE SIMPSON
ESPN Films
1. He Married His Best Friend's Girlfriend  Childhood friend Joe Bell recalls how Simpson "stole his best friend's girl" -- convincing his first wife Marguerite to marry him instead of Al "AC" Cowlings. 
WhiteBronco
Cowlings, of course, was the endlessly supportive friend who took the wheel as Simpson fled police in the white Bronco.
OJ SIMPSON PRINCIPAL
ESPN Films
2. He Knew How to Get Out of Trouble  In high school, when a coach caught Simpson and his friends shooting dice and took them to the principal's office, Simpson waited a few beats and then followed the coach out. Bell recalled him explaining, "I was just helping Mr. McBride bring these guys down here. And Dean Smith let him go."  
OJ Simpson in Prison
ESPN Films
The film suggests that Simpson's gift for getting out of tight situations have him a false sense that he was indestructible.
OJ Simpson gay father dad
ESPN Films
3. OJ's Father Was Gay  Bell also recounts his discovery that Simpson's father was gay: "Back in our day, that was the worst thing you could ever think about an African-American man," Bell said.
OJ Simpson Nicole Brown
ESPN Films
Prosecutors say Simpson once beat Nicole Brown Simpson for letting a gay man kiss his son, Justin, during a family trip to Hawaii. 
oj simpson college
ESPN Films
4. "I'm Not Black. I'm OJ."  Sociologist Harry Edwards -- featured prominently in "Made in America" -- tried in the late '60s to get black athletes to take political stands.  "We were trying to get black athletes to understand they have a role in the current Civil Right movement," Edwards said. "His response was, I'm not black. I'm OJ."
Black Power Olympics Mexico City
ESPN Films
Edwards inspired two track stars, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, to give the black power salute at the 1968 Olympics. Simpson wondered if they had been used by the movement.
oj made in america
ESPN Films
"OJ's quest was to erase race as a defining factor in his life and that was the basis upon which white society not only accepted him but embraced him," Edwards says in the film. "Now there are problems with that because what enabled OJ to be OJ and not be black was that so many Negroes and black people stood up, made the sacrifice, paid the price."
oj fact check black fist juror
FX
Though Simpson was skeptical of the gesture at the '68 Olympics, one of the jurors in his case -- a former Black Panther -- raised a fist to Simpson after finding him not guilty of murder. (The moment was dramatized in "The People v OJ Simpson") 
OJ Simpson and Nicole Brown 2
ESPN Films
5. He Was Rough With Nicole on Their First Date  Her friend, David LeBon, remembers her returning from her first date with Simpson with her jeans ripped. "And she goes, well, he was a little forceful."
Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman
ESPN Films
Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, were murdered on June 12, 1994. Simpson was charged in the killings and acquitted the next year.
OJ Simpson and Donald Trump
Even if you've seen OJ: Made in America and "People v OJ Simpson," here are 5 OJ Simpson Facts You Still Don't Know.

