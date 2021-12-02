OKC Thunder Sets New NBA Record With Largest Loss in History

The Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday set a new NBA record, but it’s one they no doubt wish went to someone else: Biggest ever loss.

In an away game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Grizzlies’ home court, FedExForum in Memphis, OKC lost 79-152, a 73-point defeat that had basketball fans on social media howling — except, of course, for fans of the Thunder.

With that humiliation, OCK breaks a record that stood for almost exactly 30 years, when the Miami Heat lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 140-88 point game — a 68 point loss — on Dec. 17, 1991.

Unfortunately, it’s not the only such record the team has set in 2021. Back in May, the Pacers defeated OKC 152-95, a 57-point loss that stands as the all time worst home game defeat in NBA history.

Memphis set a few records too, incidentally. The team established new franchise records for total points, field goal percentage (62.5 %)and bench points in a single game.

In fairness, OKC’s star player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t play because he’s under concussion protocols. Still, ouuuch.

But at least the Thunder were philosophical after:

regroup and back at it Monday pic.twitter.com/xNhPToSr83 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 3, 2021

Naturally, people had jokes to celebrate the ignominious milestone. Here are some of the better ones:

The OKC Thunder on defense tonight:pic.twitter.com/8RnXR9R623 — George Coulouras (@georgecoulouras) December 3, 2021

The OKC Thunder organization after losing by 78 points pic.twitter.com/Njl2bhID8J — Evan Birchmore (@EvanBirchmore) December 3, 2021