Olivia Munn Says She Was ‘Really Nervous’ to Bare All for Jon Hamm Sex Scenes Because of Cancer-Related Scars

“I did feel insecure, but each time I did it, I felt better,” the “Your Friends and Neighbors” star adds

Olivia Munn at the 2024 Oscars (Credit: Getty Images)
Jacob Bryant

Olivia Munn had to overcome some insecurities while filming sex scenes in her latest TV show.

The actress stars opposite Jon Hamm in the new Apple TV+ series “Your Friends and Neighbors” and the pair have an affair. Many of the scenes were very sexual, which forced Munn to push through insecurities about her body following her handful of treatments for her cancer diagnosis.

“I was really nervous about doing any sex scenes because I have a lot of scars,” she told the L.A. Times. “Scars that can be seen in clothing and scars that you wouldn’t know unless I was completely nude.”

Jon Hamm and Hoon Lee in "Your Friends & Neighbors."
She continued about the dynamic between her and Hamm’s characters and the role sex plays: “She wants something so much more from him than he’s willing to give and their only connection is through sex. I really wanted that to be portrayed. I wanted the sex scenes to feel like sex scenes — I wanted them to feel visceral and intense and not hold back at all.”

Munn announced in March 2024 that she had been battling bilateral breast cancer since April 2023 following genetic testing. Along the way she had a double mastectomy, partial hysterectomy and oophorectomy. She went into remission following the surgeries.

“I did feel insecure, but each time I did it, I felt better,” she added of filming the intimate scenes. “I’m so grateful for my body because it got me through this.”

The new Apple TV+ show is not the only thing keeping Munn busy lately. She also recently appeared on an episode of “The Daily Show” as a correspondent for host Desi Lydic. She briefly appeared on the show for a 16-episode stint from June 2010 to September 2011.

“You know how Jon [Stewart] comes in one day a week? Yeah, I have the same deal. I just come in once every 14 years,” Munn began her surprise appearance on Wednesday night. “My dad’s a cicada.”

Olivia Munn on The Daily Show
