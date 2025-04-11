‘Your Friends and Neighbors’ Release Guide: When Are New Episodes Out?

Jon Hamm is heading back to viewers’ TV screens this week in “Your Friends and Neighbors.” Unlike “Landman” and “The Morning Show,” Hamm is very much at the forefront of the new series, too. The actor leads the crime drama, which TheWrap’s review hails as a “delightfully watchable” thriller, as a rich New York financial manager who enters a dangerous, ill-advised life of crime after his affluent sense of normalcy is suddenly disrupted.

The series is one of this spring’s most promising new TV titles, so here is how, when and where you can watch “Your Friends and Neighbors.”

When does “Your Friends and Neighbors” premiere?

“Your Friends and Neighbors” premieres Friday, April 11.

How can I watch “Your Friends and Neighbors”?

“Your Friends and Neighbors” will stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

When are new episodes released?

New episodes of “Your Friends and Neighbors” debut weekly on Fridays.

When do new “Your Friends and Neighbors” episodes come out?

The first season of “Your Friends and Neighbors” is comprised of nine episodes. Its first two installments premiere, in typical Apple TV+ fashion, on the same day. From there on out, the season’s remaining episodes are set to be released one at a time on a weekly basis.

Check out the full episodic release schedule for “Your Friends and Neighbors” Season 1 below.

Episode 1 — April 11

Episode 2 — April 11

Episode 3 — April 18

Episode 4 — April 25

Episode 5 — May 2

Episode 6 — May 9

Episode 7 — May 16

Episode 8 — May 23

Episode 9 — May 30

What is “Your Friends and Neighbors” about?

“Your Friends and Neighbors” follows Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Hamm), a wealthy New York hedge fund manager who, in the wake of an already messy divorce that forced him to move out of his home, is fired from his job. Left with no immediate means of generating income, Coop decides to start breaking into and robbing the homes of the other, wealthy residents of his exceedingly affluent neighborhood of Westmont Village. Trouble and mid-life crises aplenty quickly ensue.

Who is in the cast?

“Mad Men” star Jon Hamm leads the cast of “Your Friends and Neighbors” as its central, indignant former hedge fund manager. He stars in the series alongside Amanda Peet (“Brockmire”), Olivia Munn (“The Newsroom”), Hoon Lee (“Warrior”), Mark Tallman (“First Wives Club”), Lena Hall (“Snowpiercer”), Eunice Bae (“Fallout”), Isabel Gravitt (“The Watcher”) and Donovan Colan (“Theater Camp”).

Watch the trailer: