Olivia Nuzzi’s RFK Jr. Tell-All: Politician Said ‘I Love You’ and Wanted Her Baby During Sordid Digital Affair

Olivia Nuzzi is opening up about her destructive relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in her upcoming memoir, “American Canto.”

The former political journalist for New York magazine, now at Vanity Fair, alleges the two exchanged ‘I love you’s and that the Secretary of Health and Human Services even wanted to have a baby with her in her new book.

Nuzzi and RFK Jr.’s torrid digital affair infamously sparked at the height of his 2024 presidential campaign. The author never names RFK Jr. in her memoir, but rather uses “the politician” as a pseudonym.

Though the two never consummated the relationship in person, Nuzzi revealed, the sexually charged digital affair revolved around texts and phone calls. It eventually ended with her firing from New York magazine and the temprary derailment of her career.

Nuzzi told The New York Times that RFK Jr. dotingly called her “Livvy” and even wrote her poems; he also promised to “take a bullet” for her. She further wrote in the book that “the politician” expressed his love for her several times before she said it back, even though she knew she felt the same.

“I love him, I thought. Oh no. I love him so much,” she wrote in the memoir. Nuzzi added that their relationship was so intimate she saw him flossing his teeth and even discussed the prescriptions in his toiletry bag.

“A politician’s greatest trick is to convince you that he is not one,” Nuzzi added in the book. “And what is a politician? Any man who wants to be loved more than other men and through his pursuit reveals why he cannot love himself.”

The political journalist also uncovered her inside view of “Trumpworld” on the page. She described the president as a monster, who “succeeded by making even those who said they loathed him behave sometimes quite like him.”

Nuzzi’s memoir is available for pre-order and will release on Dec. 2. She also noted that she pushed her release back so it would not coincide with Kennedy’s wife Cheryl Hines’ new memoir, “Unscripted.”