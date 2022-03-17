Olivia Rodrigo is putting her “Drivers License” to good use in a first-look trailer for “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film).”

The documentary, which debuts March 25 on Disney+, charts the 19-year-old’s meteoric rise from Disney actress to triple-platinum pop star as she drives from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles. While cruising, she reflects on the highs and lows of making her debut album “Sour” and gives audiences a peek behind the curtain with footage from the studio.

“Driving Home 2 U” also features all-new arrangements of the tracks on “Sour,” including the triple Grammy nominated smash hit “Drivers License.”

“I think it’s really interesting to come back to a place you haven’t been to in a long time as a new person,” Rodrigo says in the opening of the trailer.

Snapshots of Rodrigo in the desert as she makes her way west are the calm before the storm, as she asks, “How would I describe this chapter of my life?”

A montage of images from her music videos, social media and reactions to her album’s success follow in rapid succession, cut with DIY footage of herself in the studio with “Sour” co-songwriter and producer Dan Nigro.

“I just wanted to tell people what was going on in the back of my head in a way that was proud and not ashamed,” she explains before laying out her philosophy on the importance of music: “There’s nothing that connects people, and nothing that is a truer window into the human emotion than music.”

Amid the stylized shots of Rodrigo experimenting and enjoying her success, the trailer also gives a glimpse at the roadblocks she encountered while making “Sour.” “Dan and I are just losing our minds,” she says in one clip. In another, she paces around a hotel room, “overthinking” the arrangement of a song.

Throughout the trailer, snippets of the songs “brutal,” “jealousy, jealousy” and “good 4 u,” among others play over Rodrigo’s words.

Rodrigo is up for seven Grammy Awards this year, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year. She will also be performing at the ceremony, which takes place April 3 at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena.