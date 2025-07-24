Paul Thomas Anderson’s Leonardo DiCaprio-Led ‘One Battle After Another’ Gets Beyoncé-Backed Trailer

“One Battle After Another” is inching closer, and the film dropped a new trailer Thursday to keep up the excitement.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro (among others), arrives in theaters on Sept. 26. And after an enigmatic trailer and some smaller clips (including one that is currently playing before “Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair” at the Vista in Los Angeles), a new trailer has debuted online. Watch it below.

Clearly this is more in line with what you would imagine a studio-cut trailer to be. It more explicitly spells out the plot, with DiCaprio’s Bob starting out as a more passionate revolutionary and rejoining the fray after his child (Chase Infiniti from Apple’s “Presumed Innocent” series) is abducted by a psychopathic colonel (Penn). It’s even set to a jaunty Beyoncé tune most closely associated with the presidential campaign for Kamala Harris. Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” breakout Alana Haim co-star in “One Battle After Another,” which is loosely inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel “Vineland.”

Anderson has some experiencing adapting Pynchon, having made 2014’s “Inherent Vice” (based on Pynchon’s 2009 detective novel). “One Battle After Another” isn’t a direct adaptation, with the novel set in 1984 and reflecting on the counterculture movement of the 1960’s, but seems like an interpolation of themes and ideas similarly explored in the novel.

This is Anderon’s tenth feature as a director and follows 2021’s “Licorice Pizza,” which netted the filmmaker Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations and the movie a Best Picture nomination.

Much has been made about the movie’s budget, which is said to be more than $140 million, and its long road to profitability, given that Anderson’s highest grossing movie, 2007’s “There Will Be Blood,” made less than $80 million worldwide. But with “Sinners” and “F1,” both original movies (and both, like “One Battle After Another,” Warner Bros. releases), making money at the box office, there is hope yet for the auteur’s latest.

