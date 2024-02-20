‘One Day,’ ‘Love is Blind’ Season 6 Lure Netflix TV Viewers During Valentine’s Day Week

Available to WrapPRO members

Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. romcom “Players” sat atop the most-watched films list

Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall) in "One Day" (Netflix)

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“One Day” and “Love Is Blind” Season 6 swept Netflix TV viewership as audiences got in the mood for Valentine’s Day.

After “One Day” initially debuted to the No. 3 spot on the English TV list last week with 5.3 million views, the Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall-led series rose to become the most-watched TV series during the week of Feb. 12 with 9.9 million views.

Viewership for “One Day” outpaced that of the sixth installment of “Love Is Blind,” which logged 6.3 million views since its Wednesday, Feb. 14 release as it scored second place on the most-watched TV list. Sofía Vergara’s “Griselda” followed in the No. 3 spot with 5.8 million views in its fourth week on the list, while “The Tourist” took the No. 4 spot with 4.9 million views.

Notably, after “Resident Alien” entered the streaming series on Feb. 13 ahead of its Season 3 launch on Feb. 21, the Syfy series skyrocketed to No. 9 on the most-watched chart last week with 1.7 million views.

Read Next
‘One Day’ Ending Explained by Showrunner and Stars

More to come …

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.