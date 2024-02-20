‘One Day,’ ‘Love is Blind’ Season 6 Lure Netflix TV Viewers During Valentine’s Day Week

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“One Day” and “Love Is Blind” Season 6 swept Netflix TV viewership as audiences got in the mood for Valentine’s Day.

After “One Day” initially debuted to the No. 3 spot on the English TV list last week with 5.3 million views, the Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall-led series rose to become the most-watched TV series during the week of Feb. 12 with 9.9 million views.

Viewership for “One Day” outpaced that of the sixth installment of “Love Is Blind,” which logged 6.3 million views since its Wednesday, Feb. 14 release as it scored second place on the most-watched TV list. Sofía Vergara’s “Griselda” followed in the No. 3 spot with 5.8 million views in its fourth week on the list, while “The Tourist” took the No. 4 spot with 4.9 million views.

Notably, after “Resident Alien” entered the streaming series on Feb. 13 ahead of its Season 3 launch on Feb. 21, the Syfy series skyrocketed to No. 9 on the most-watched chart last week with 1.7 million views.

More to come …