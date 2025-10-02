One Direction Stars Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik Will Reunite for a Netflix Travel Series

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik will reunite for a Netflix travel series, according to multiple media reports. The show will involve the duo traveling around the U.S.

The show will be directed by Nicola Marsh, who previously worked on the Demi Lovato documentary “Child Star” as well as the Showtime true crime docuseries “The 12th Victim.” Tomlinson and Malik are also expected to talk about the death of their former bandmate Liam Payne in the project.

Campfire Studios, which is behind documentaries like “Smartless: On the Road,” “Unknown Number: The High School Catfish” and “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” will produce the series. Harry Styles and Niall Horan, the other two members of One Direction, are not expected to appear in the project.

The pair’s reunion may be surprising for some. Fans dubbed Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson “Zouis,” but the pair had a rocky relationship after Malik left One Direction in 2015. The feud began when producer Naughty Boy posted a photo with Malik captioned “Replace this,” prompting Tomlinson to mock the duo’s MacBook selfie on Twitter. Malik fired back, telling Tomlinson to “stop making bitchy comments.”

By 2017, however, Tomlinson said the two had reconciled. “We’ve got to a point now where we can just really be happy for each other,” he told SiriusXM, praising Malik’s debut single as “an absolute smash.”

In October of last year, Liam Payne died at the age of 31 after falling from the balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel. Though five people were originally charged with Payne’s death, the manslaughter charges against Rogelio “Roger” Nores as well as two hotel workers were dropped. Ezequiel David Pereyra and Braian Nahuel Paiz, who were accused of selling Payne the drugs that ultimately led to his death, are still in jail.