‘One of Them Days’ Sequel in the Works at TriStar

Following the breakout success of “One of Them Days” earlier this year, TriStar Pictures is in early development on a sequel to the hit comedy, The Wrap has learned.

Emmy-winning actress and musician Keke Palmer and multiple Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter SZA are expected to return for the sequel, along with the film’s original creative team including writer Syreeta Singleton, director Lawrence Lamont and producers Issa Rae and Deniese Davis.

“One of Them Days” was a standout hit, grossing over $50 million worldwide at the box office after its January 2025 release — a remarkable feat for a mid-budget comedy and a clear testament to its cultural impact. The film earned critical acclaim, boasting a stellar 94% fresh rating and a glowing 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In his review of the film, The Wrap’s Matt Goldberg wrote: “Once upon a time, you could make a movie about a mismatched couple of friends who have to solve a problem. This movie would go into theaters and become a respectable hit and sometimes create sequels. But now far too many comedies, regardless of quality, only show up on streaming services. They’re deemed not big enough for the spectacle of an auditorium screen nor are they arty enough to compete for awards. Thankfully, ‘One of Them Days’ is headed to theaters, brave enough to be an exception and solid enough to warrant this release strategy. There’s nothing particularly unexpected in Lawrence Lamont’s buddy comedy, but when it has no issue providing laughs thanks to stars Keke Palmer and SZA and their supporting cast, you can escape to the theater and have a good time rather than laughing by yourself in front of your TV.”

“One of Them Days,” starring Palmer and SZA, follows the comical tale of two besties and roommates —Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) — who embark on a hilarious journey to make up their rent money after Alyssa’s shifty boyfriend (Joshua Neal) misspends it on his own desires.

The project, which began as a pact between Hoorae Media’s Color Creative and Sony Pictures to source and produce emerging diverse screenwriters to write and develop their first studio features based on original ideas, went through a six to seven-year development process. It was filmed in 20 days.

