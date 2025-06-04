‘Severance’ Stars Lip Sync to Viral Theme Song Parody Calling Each Other ‘Hot’ | Video

“Severance” stars reunited to lip sync to the viral parody hit of their own theme song. Apple TV posted the video to their social platforms Wednesday, as the leading cast of the hit series called each other “hot.”

“Today is hot,” the streamer captioned their social media posts of the lip-synced video.

The theme song does not have words, so one TikTok user, Cam Kreitner, decided to create his own to the tune of the instrumental version.

“Mark is hot. Helly’s hot. Irv is hot. Gemma’s hot. Dylan’s hot. Milchick’s hot,” the song goes. In Apple’s version the characters sang the lines about their respective love interests on the show with some surprises.

Kreitner, commented on the cast’s recreation of his TikTok saying, “This is kind of the coolest thing to ever happen to me.”

Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry and Patricia Arquette all appeared in the video in addition to Mark’s sister Devon (Jen Tullock), her husband Ricken (Michael Chernus), Gemma (Dichen Lachman), the goat wrangler (Gwendoline Christie) and Miss Huang (Sarah Bock). Creator Dan Erickson made a special appearance to sing.

“Mark S. be having sex all the time with not his wife,” the video continues. “But it’s fine not a crime we love the guy.”

Watch the full video here:

In the original video, which has garnered 2.3 million views, Kreitner sings along with his own lyrics while his friend sits there almost aghast. At the end of the video, he even recreates a reintegrated severed person’s experience, glitching between versions of himself.

This is not the first time the “Severance” cast has leaned into unconventional marketing. Ahead of the show’s highly anticipated second season return, several series regulars turned up at Grand Central Station to work for several hours. The live pop-up simulation of the show gave fans in New York City a front-row seat to the action. The appearance gained a lot of attention on social media, as executive producer and director Ben Stiller posted in real time from the event.