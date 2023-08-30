Ahead of its debut on Thursday, Netflix has released the final trailer for “One Piece” as well as several new photos from the upcoming series.

Whereas the first trailer for the series served as more of an introduction to Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his quest to be King of the Pirates, this final trailer highlights more of the action in the series.

The clip jumps between battle after battle that will appear in the series, each one wilder than the last. There are flinging cannonballs; glimpses of Buggy the Clown (Jeff Ward), a foe who can attack by removing his own body parts; appearances from Arlong (McKinley Belcher III), a fish-man pirate with a saw-like nose; and of course shots of Luffy’s biology-defying and rubbery attacks.

“If the path seems too easy, you’re on the wrong path,” Luffy says in the trailer to his new crew.

Based on the 1997 manga of the same name by Eiichiro Oda, “One Piece” follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who is determined to become King of the Pirates and acquire the greatest of all pirate treasures, the fabled One Piece. But as Luffy starts to assemble his team, he quickly realizes he’s far from the only pirate crew looking for the One Piece. Between these foes and the Marines on his tail, his quest becomes infinitely more complicated.

The beloved manga is filled with all sorts of super-powered characters, from Luffy, whose body was turned to rubber after he consumed a Devil Fruit; to Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), an accomplished fighter who carries three swords and is determined to be the world’s greatest swordsman. The Netflix adaptation promises to include these larger-than-life characters.

The live action version of the fantasy-action series was developed for Netflix by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda. It was produced by Kaji Productions, Tomorrow Studios and Shueisha, which also publishes the manga. Altogether, there will be eight episodes in the first season.

Check out the final set of images from “One Piece” Season 1 below: