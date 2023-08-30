‘One Piece’: Luffy and Arlong Face Off in Final Trailer (Video)

The Netflix original will release all eight episodes on Thursday

Ahead of its debut on Thursday, Netflix has released the final trailer for “One Piece” as well as several new photos from the upcoming series.

Whereas the first trailer for the series served as more of an introduction to Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his quest to be King of the Pirates, this final trailer highlights more of the action in the series.

The clip jumps between battle after battle that will appear in the series, each one wilder than the last. There are flinging cannonballs; glimpses of Buggy the Clown (Jeff Ward), a foe who can attack by removing his own body parts; appearances from Arlong (McKinley Belcher III), a fish-man pirate with a saw-like nose; and of course shots of Luffy’s biology-defying and rubbery attacks.

“If the path seems too easy, you’re on the wrong path,” Luffy says in the trailer to his new crew.

Based on the 1997 manga of the same name by Eiichiro Oda, “One Piece” follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who is determined to become King of the Pirates and acquire the greatest of all pirate treasures, the fabled One Piece. But as Luffy starts to assemble his team, he quickly realizes he’s far from the only pirate crew looking for the One Piece. Between these foes and the Marines on his tail, his quest becomes infinitely more complicated.

one-piece-netflix-live-action
Read Next
'One Piece' Teaser: Monkey D. Luffy and His Crew Set Sail in First Look at Netflix’s Live-Action Remake (Video)

The beloved manga is filled with all sorts of super-powered characters, from Luffy, whose body was turned to rubber after he consumed a Devil Fruit; to  Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), an accomplished fighter who carries three swords and is determined to be the world’s greatest swordsman. The Netflix adaptation promises to include these larger-than-life characters.

The live action version of the fantasy-action series was developed for Netflix by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda. It was produced by Kaji Productions, Tomorrow Studios and Shueisha, which also publishes the manga. Altogether, there will be eight episodes in the first season.

Check out the final set of images from “One Piece” Season 1 below:

Vincent Regan as Vice-Admiral Garp, Morgan Davies as Koby in season 1 of "One Piece"
Vincent Regan as Vice-Admiral Garp, Morgan Davies as Koby in Season 1 of “One Piece” (Credit: Netflix)

Vice Admiral Garp (Vincent Regan) becomes aspiring Marine Koby’s (Morgan Davies) mentor in the series.

"One Piece"
“One Piece” (Credit: Netflix)

One of the ships in “One Piece.”

acob Romero Gibson as Usopp in season 1 of "One Piece"
Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp in Season 1 of “One Piece” (Credit: Netflix)

Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), known for his marksmanship and tall tales, becomes a member of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro in season 1 of "One Piece"
Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro in Season 1 of “One Piece” (Credit: Netflix)

A former pirate bounty hunter, Roronoa Zoro’s (Mackenyu Arata) goal is to become the world’s greatest swordsman.

Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Taz Skylar as Sanji in season 1 of One Piece
Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami and Taz Skylar as Sanji in Season 1 of “One Piece” (Credit: Netflix)

Roronoa Zoro, Nami (Emily Rudd) and Sanji (Taz Skylar) become part of the Straw Hat Pirate crew.

One Piece. (L to R) Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Morgan Davies as Koby in season 1 of One Piece.
Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Morgan Davies as Koby in Season 1 of “One Piece” (Credit: Netflix)

One of the first friends Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) makes on his quest is Koby, a cabin boy who dreams of becoming a Marine.

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy in season 1 of "One Piece"
Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy in Season 1 of “One Piece” (Credit: Netflix)

Iñaki Godoy stars as as Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who wants to be King of the Pirates.

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy in Netflix's "One Piece" (Photo credit: Netflix)
Read Next
'One Piece' Showrunner Says Finding Their Luffy Was a 'Journey': 'In Iñaki Godoy, We Really Lucked Up'

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for move then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…