‘One Piece’ Season 2 Sets Sail in March on Netflix

Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson and Taz Skylar are going “Into the Grand Line”

JD Knapp

It’s been over two years, but “One Piece” Season 2 is nearly ready to set sail.

Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson and Taz Skylar are going “Into the Grand Line” on March 10, 2026, Netflix announced on Tuesday.

Tudum further shared some new looks at some of the locations the live-action manga/anime adaptation will be heading — including Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Laboon, Whisky Peak, Little Garden and Drum Island.

“Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey  through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies,” per the logline.

More to come…

One Piece Season 2
