‘Only Murders in the Building’ May Head to London for Potential Season 6

“Only Murders in the Building” may be crossing the pond for its sixth season at Hulu.

After five seasons in the picturesque Upper West Side apartment building, the Arconia, with a brief venture to California, the trio could be taking their murder mystery comedy to London, according to media reports. Disney declined to comment to TheWrap.

The Hulu series has not formally been renewed for a sixth season, yet. Season 5 will air its finale Tuesday, which may have a teaser for the show’s transatlantic move. The potential London move would be the show’s first time shooting outside of the United States.

All previous murders have occurred in the Arconia in New York City. It is still unclear how the true crime podcasters and amateur detectives will take their talents across the pond. The fifth season of “Only Murders in the Building” focused on the murder of the beloved doorman of the Arconia, Lester. Upon investigation, the trio found out that the doorman may have had ties to illegal gambling and the mafia that led him to end up in a sticky situation.

Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, the murder mystery comedy continues to bring on top tier guest stars. Season 5 was no different, featuring Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Keegan-Michael Key and Beanie Feldstein. Meryl Streep, Michael Cyril Creighton, Richard Kind and Nathan Lane also returned to the series.

“Only Murders in the Building” is a 20th Television production. The series was co-created by Martin and showrunner John Hoffman, who executive produce with Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith and JJ Philbin.

