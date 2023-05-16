“Only Murders in the Building” will officially be returning to The Arconia on August 8. The Season 3 date announcement for the beloved Hulu comedy-drama was confirmed during Disney’s upfront presentation on Tuesday.

This end-of-summer premiere is especially exciting considering Season 3’s cast. In addition to “Only Murder’s” detecting regulars — Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez — this upcoming installment will star Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy, a theater actor who dies onstage, and Meryl Streep in an undisclosed role. And, yes, before you ask, Rudd’s character is the murder at center stage this season. This season will also star “Emily in Paris” actor and Tony-nominee Ashley Park as a Broadway ingenue named Kimber. Additionally, Michael Cyril Creighton, who played the recurring and cat-loving Howard Morris for the past two seasons, has been bumped up to series regular this time around.

“Only Murders in the Building” first premiered in 2021 as a tale of unlikely friendship. A washed up actor (Martin), a desperate director (Short) and a mysterious young woman (Gomez) foster a surprising friendship thanks to their mutual love of murder podcasts. But when an actual dead body appears in the building they all share, this trio make the transition from diehard fans to amateur journalists — emphasis on amateur. Despite its subject matter, “Only Murders in the Building” leans into Matin’s distinctive wacky yet dark writing style. It’s half Agatha Christie and half “The Jerk” with a sprinkling of introspection.

The series was nominated for 17 Primetime Emmys this past season, including Outstanding Comedy Series as well as both Martin and Short for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Nathan Lane even won a Primetime Creative Arts Emmy for his performance in the comedy. The series also took home Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series and Animation and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program, both in the half hour categories.

“Only Murders in the Building” come from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman, who also executive produce alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman (“This Is Us”) and Jess Rosenthal.