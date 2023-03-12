Another season of “Only Murders in the Building” means, yes, another special guest star, and in the teaser above, it sounds like even Meryl Streep is surprised it’s her.

“Is this really happening again?” Martin Short’s character Oliver questions at the beginning of the video, which will make its debut during the Oscars Sunday.

“Oh, my God! It’s me, isn’t it?” Streep’s character asks in surprise.

“So, are you in?” Mable Mora (Selena Gomez) asks Charles-Haden Savage in the clip, who quickly responds, “Yeah!”

“Only Murders,” a creation from Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman, is a comedic murder mystery centered on three occupants of a building who are enamored with true crime and ironically end up in one. The trio embarks on an adventure to find the culprit behind a murder that takes place in their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, which holds years of intricate secrets. History repeats itself in Season 2, and Season 3 is on the same trajectory because, well, that is the name of the show, isn’t it?

The series produced by 20th Television stars Martin, Short and Gomez. Martin and Hoffman serve as writers as well as executive producers alongside Short, Gomez, Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

“Only Murders in the Building” was renewed for its third season back in July 2022. Season 3 will premiere on ABC and Hulu sometime this year.