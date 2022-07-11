Hulu original comedy series “Only Murders in the Building” has been renewed for Season 3, the streamer announced Monday.

“Only Murders in the Building” hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

“‘Only Murders in the Building’ is the true crown jewel of our slate,” Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said. “Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena’s work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

Season 2 picks up following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger in the Season 1 finale. Charles, Oliver and Mabel race to unmask her killer, however, three (unfortunate) complications ensue — the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

“Only Murders” has emerged as one of Hulu’s biggest hits, with the streamer saying the first season debuted as the most-watched comedy series in Hulu Originals’ history. Though Hulu did not provide any specific viewership numbers, Season 1 accrued a healthy 23.2 million viewership hours in the U.S. throughout its first four weeks of availability, according to Nielsen data.

Both seasons are 100% certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.