‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 Finale Scores Show’s Biggest Weekly Audience Ever With 599 Million Minutes

The Season 4 finale of “Only Murders in the Building” brought in the show’s biggest weekly audience to date.

As the Season 4 finale debuted Tuesday, Oct. 29, on Hulu, “Only Murders in the Building” brought in 599 million minutes of viewing time during the interval between Oct. 28-Nov. 3, according to Nielsen. The show outpaced its previous viewership record of 590 million minutes, which it notched in August 2023 during the Season 3 rollout.

“Only Murders in the Building” was the No. 6 most-watched show on Nielsen’s streaming originals list for the week, outpacing “Tulsa King,” which brought in 585 million minutes viewed on Paramount+, as well as “Special Ops: Lioness,” which scored 576 viewing minutes on Paramount+.

“Only Murders in the Building” did not crack the overall top 10 list, however, which was dominated by “The Lincoln Lawyer,” which took the No. 1 spot on the list with 1.45 billion minutes of viewing time on Netflix.

Behind “The Lincoln Lawyer” was “The Diplomat,” whose Season 2 debut on Oct. 31 boosted the series to reach 1.08 billion viewing minutes on Netflix during the week, coming in at the No. 2 spot on the overall most-watched streaming list. Nielsen data shows that viewers ages 50 and over made up 71% of the show’s viewership for the week.

“Lost” came next with 967 million viewing minutes across Netflix and Hulu, coming in at No. 3 on the overall most-streamed list and No. 1 on the acquired TV list. “Family Guy” scored the No. 4 spot on the overall list with 906 million viewing minutes on Hulu, while Tyler Perry’s “Beauty in Black” took fifth place in its second week with 833 million minutes viewed on Netflix. “Beauty in Black,” which was the No. 3 most-watched original series, saw success among Black audiences, who made up 63% of its audience.

Notably, “Agatha All Along” came in at the No. 10 spot on the overall top 10 list, and came in at No. 5 on the streaming originals list with 744 million viewing minutes on Disney+ — ahead of “Only Murders in the Building” — as it debuted its final two episodes.