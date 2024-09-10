‘Only Murders in the Building’ Star Michael Cyril Creighton Relished Sparring With Zach Galifianakis in Season 4: ‘Wasn’t On My Bingo Card’ | Video

The last several years of working on the “Only Murders in the Building” set have been filled with tons of pinch-me moments for Michael Cyril Creighton. But in Season 4 in particular, the actor jokes he’s been “extremely bruised.”

“I’d walk in and I’d be working with Eva Longoria, who I’m a giant fan of; or I’d be watching Eugene Levy do a scene. And then to get to spar with Zach Galifianakis, that wasn’t on my bingo card. I didn’t know that was going to happen, and it is one of my favorite things I’ve done on screen,” the actor told TheWrap. “It’s always surprising and exciting to walk on that set, because you just don’t know what legend you’re going to be acting with that day.”

Creighton portrays Howard Morris, who’s evolved from a Tim Kono murder suspect in Season 1 to helping the show’s trio solve the mystery of who killed Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) in Season 4.

Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria and Eugene Levy in “Only Murders in the Building.” (Disney/Eric McCandless)

“It’s been amazing watching him grow and grow. I was thrilled when I got this job and thought it was just for two episodes. So to be here now as a series regular and four seasons in, it’s a dream,” he said. “[Howard] was always really fun to play, but what’s incredible is that the writers seem to really get him and my skillset, and write to my strengths but also challenge me. So it’s never boring.”

While Creighton doesn’t have much control over the legends that he gets to work with on set, he does have a wish list for who he’d love to see in Season 5 and beyond.

“I think it would be so fun to have Rachel McAdams on the show. I’ve been able to work with her a couple times in ‘Spotlight’ and ‘Game Night,’ and I just think she’s a great person, a great actor and so funny,” he said. “Melanie Lynskey, who I love more than anything, would be a dream guest star; Margo Martindale, it’s going to all be character women that I love. But I trust that the best of the best are always going to be coming to our show because they seem to be drawn to it, which is really cool.”

When asked if he’s worried by the possibility of being killed off the show, Creighton did not seem worried. This season, the show proved that no one’s safe by taking the bold step of killing Sazz.

“I don’t know that it’s a bad thing to be killed off on our show. I don’t want to be. I asked not to know, so I’ll never know what happens until I read the last episode, because I like to be surprised and figure it out on my own. But I think dying on the show is pretty dreamy, because then you get another season where they have to solve your murder,” he said. “But I wouldn’t wish death upon myself. I would love to be part of this show for many, many, many years. But I never know what Howard’s fate is. He is always suspicious and always seems in danger. He’s a little bit of everything and that’s what’s so fun about him.”

New episodes of “Only Murders in the Building” premieres Tuesdays on Hulu.