‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 Wraps With 416 Million Minutes on Finale Week, Nielsen Says

“Only Murders in the Building” wrapped up its fifth season with a notable audience for its finale week.

As the Season 5 finale dropped Tuesday, Oct. 28 on Hulu, the murder comedy series tallied up 416 million minutes during the week of Oct. 27, landing as the No. 7 most-watched streaming original series for the week. The series drew in a notable audience among both millennial and Gen X viewers, with 57% of its audience made up of adults 35-64.

Viewership for the finale drop marks a 19% increase from the previous week, which scored 349 million minutes with the release of Episode 9, which landed the series into the No. 10 slot on the most-watched streaming original list.

The series, which was renewed for a sixth installment, has appeared in the original rankings a total of 42 times, and has racked up 32 billion viewing minutes since its first season, which debuted in 2021.

During the week of Oct. 27, “Only Murders in the Building” soared past weekly viewership for “Tulsa King,” which scored 402 million viewing minutes on Paramount+, “Ms Rachel,” which logged 396 million viewing minutes on Netflix, and “Selling Sunset,” which scored 375 million minutes viewed on Netflix.

However, viewership for “Only Murders in the Building” was outpaced by a handful of Netflix original series, including “Nobody Wants This,” which scored 919 million viewing minutes amid the release of its second season, as well as “The Witcher,” which logged 837 million viewing minutes.

“Nobody Wants This” and “The Witcher” were the week’s two most-watched streaming programs, and were followed closely by Kathryn Bigelow’s “A House of Dynamite,” which scored 825 million viewing minutes on Netflix as the week’s No. 3 streaming program. Also ahead of “Only Murders in the Building” were “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Diplomat,” “NCIS,” “KPop Demon Hunters,” “Bluey” and “Law & Order.”