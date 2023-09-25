Tuesday’s episode of “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 will have its own “Father of the Bride” moment, with Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin donned in wedding attire in a new sneak peek released Monday.

The trio can be seen running toward a courtroom before being stopped by a security guard who asks if they have an appointment.

“It’s my wedding ma’am,” Mabel responds.

“And you guys are what her two dads?” the guard asks.

“That’s right, we’re the father of the bride,” Charles replies, to which Oliver adds “Oh that’s fun.”

“So you got a groom in there?” the guard questions, to which Mabel says “why does there always have to be a groom?”

The guard proceeds to wish the trio “many happy returns” before they rush past her.

The clip comes after Gomez and Martin teased their looks via social media in March.

Guess what just happened! pic.twitter.com/V4aNJjQUKW — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2023

Martin posted a photo on X of him and Gomez locking arms with the caption: “Guess what just happened!”

Turns out this happened, too. pic.twitter.com/2bWzL3Z15J — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2023

The post was followed up by a picture of Gomez and Short standing next to each other with the caption “Turns out this happened, too.”

In a separate post on Instagram at the time, Gomez shared a picture of herself in the wedding dress and big white boots while holding up a Coca-Cola in her hand. The caption read: “I have no caption. Just a regular day at work.”

Season 3 of the Hulu comedy finds Charles, Oliver and Mabel investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show.

The season’s cast includes Paul Rudd, who plays Hollywood action star and murder victim Ben Glenroy, and Meryl Streep, who plays an actress in Oliver’s show named Loretta Durkin.

“Only Murders in the Building” is created and written by Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”), who executive produce alongside Short, Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Watch the full clip in the video at the top of this story.