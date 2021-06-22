Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez Become Amateur Detectives in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Teaser (Video)

Hulu released the teaser for “Only Murders in the Building” on Tuesday, a comedic murder-mystery series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as Manhattan neighbors who come together to solve a grisly death in their building, based on their shared love of true crime.

“How well do you know your neighbors? You see many of them every day, but have you ever wondered what goes on behind their doors?” Charles (Martin) says in a voiceover, before we see him and his neighbors Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez) standing outside a deceased man’s apartment and having a pretty awkward conversation with an officer about the man’s death.

“We find the right connection, and all of this cracks open,” Charles says to Oliver and Mabel, as the three begin to act as amateur detectives in their quest to solve what they believe is a murder.

“I can’t tell if I want it to be nothing, or for it to be something,” Mabel says.

“We began with the question, how well do you know your neighbors?” Oliver says. “Turns out, the ones you thought you knew best might be the ones you know the least.”

Watch the teaser via the video above.

Per Hulu, “Only Murders In The Building” “follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.”

“Only Murders in the Building” stars Martin as Charles, Short as Oliver, Gomez as Mabel, Aaron Dominguez as Oscar and Amy Ryan as Jan.

The series comes from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

“Only Murders in the Building” premieres Aug. 31 on Hulu, with additional episodes rolling out weekly.