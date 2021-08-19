OnlyFans Competitor Accuses Site of ‘Abandoning’ Sex Workers With New No-Sex Policy (Exclusive)

OnlyFans announced Thursday that it’s banning sexually explicit content, earning rebukes from sex workers and competing platforms like JustFor.Fans, whose founder said OnlyFans is “abandoning” its NSFW users.

“Effective 1 October, 2021, OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually-explicit conduct. In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines. Creators will continue to be allowed to post content containing nudity as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy,” an OnlyFans representative said in a statement to TheWrap.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform most known for its pornographic content, which users can create based on subscriber requests and can sell for varying prices.

In an exclusive statement to TheWrap, JustFor.Fans founder Dominic Ford said, “The adult industry is sadly used to companies cutting their teeth on the adult market and then abandoning them once they reach critical mass. JustFor.Fans was founded and built by and for sex workers and its staff is 100% comprised of sex workers and people who have been in the porn industry for many, many years. We are a porn site. That will never change and we have no interest in ‘mainstreaming.'”

Ford pointed out that his platform is “number two in traffic” compared to OnlyFans, and is prepared for content creators to move from OnlyFans to his site.

“We believe we have the most innovative platform out there, and are constantly evolving to meet the needs of our community. We welcome everyone to check us out,” he told TheWrap.

The OnlyFans statement noted that its changes were made “to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers.”

The OnlyFans rep added, “We will be sharing more details in the coming days and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines. We remain dedicated to our community of 130 million users and over 2 million creators that have earned over $5 billion on our platform.”

High-profile celebrities and personalities like Bella Thorne, Caroline Calloway and Tyga have joined the site, offering adult-only content to varying degrees.

Thorne made $2 million from her account, but apologized last year for the negative impact her OnlyFans participation had on sex workers who were already using the paid subscription site to sell photos and adult videos, explaining that her intent was to “normalize the stigmas” around sex.

“Remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it,” the actress wrote on Twitter. “That’s what I was trying to do, to help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site.”