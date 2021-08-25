OnlyFans Reverses Course, Says It Won’t Ban Porn After All

OnlyFans announced Wednesday that it’s reversing course on the porn ban it implemented last week.

“Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard.We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change.OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators,” said a message from the subscription platform’s Twitter account.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform most known for its pornographic content, which users can create based on subscriber requests and can sell for varying prices.

Wednesday’s reversal came after criticism from sex workers, users and the heads of other competing sites, as well as a shifting of blame from OnlyFans CEO Tim Stokely. He said on Tuesday that the subscription platform’s ban on porn was due to “unfair” treatment from banks.

In an interview with Financial Times, he said OnlyFans had “no choice” other than banning explicit sexual content, because its banking partners would routinely point to “reputation risk and refuse our business.”

“We had no choice [but to ban porn] — the short answer is banks,” Stokely explained to FT.

A representative for OnlyFans did not immediately return a request for comment on why the platform reversed its stance.