Onyx Collective has inked a first-look deal with writer, director and producer Manolo Caro and Woo Films’ cofounders Rafael Ley and Maria Jose Cordova, the network announced Friday.

Under the multiyear deal, “The House of Flowers” creators, Ley and Cordova will develop new projects for the Disney Entertainment Television brand that will stream on Hulu.

“Manolo Caro is in a rare class of storytellers who blend heart and humor to reveal the essence of what makes us all human,” Onyx Collective president Tara Duncan said in a statement. “He is a proven hit maker, and we’re excited to bring his universal stories to the Hulu audience.”

“Joining the creative voices at Onyx is not only a commitment to my artistic mission but a critical reflection of my own identity,” Caro said in a statement. “I want to tell stories through my particular vision and pop lens and create content that allows me to share with the world what my culture is and what has driven me all the way here.”

In addition to the three-season run of “The House of Flowers,” which launched in over 190 countries on Netflix under his development deal at Netflix, Caro created miniseries “Alguien Tiene que Morir” and the streamer’s first Spanish-speaking musical series, titled “Sebastián Yatra: Érase una vez (Pero ya no).”

On the film front, Caro became the first Mexican director whose films ranked in the Mexican box office’s top 10 for three consecutive years, with his titles including “Perfectos Desconocidos, “La Vida Inmoral de la Pareja Ideal” and “Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It (te Daría Mi Vida Pero la Estoy Usando).”

Caro and Woo Films join the Onyx Collective’s current slate of creators, which includes Ryan Coogler, Destin Daniel Cretton, Jason Kim, Joseph Patel, Prentice Penny, Natasha Rothwell, Yara Shahidi and Erika Green Swafford.

Onyx Collective content is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

Caro is represented by UTA and attorney Matt Wallerstein at Hirsch Wallerstein.