OpenAI and Mattel Strike Deal to Develop AI-Powered Toys

OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, has struck a deal with Mattel where the prominent toy maker will use artificial intelligence tools to “develop a series of products and experiences,” the two companies announced on Thursday morning.

“The agreement unites Mattel’s and OpenAI’s respective expertise to design, develop and launch groundbreaking experiences for fans worldwide,” they said in their joint release. “By using OpenAI’s technology, Mattel will bring the magic of AI to age-appropriate play experiences with an emphasis on innovation, privacy and safety.”

The first OpenAI-Mattel product is expected to launch later this year. It is unclear if this will be a new addition to Mattel’s toy lineup or based on one of its existing toys; Mattel is the company behind brands like Barbie and Hot Wheels, as well as games like UNO.

Moving forward, Mattel will also use ChatGPT and other OpenAI tools to help its business operations team. Mattel said it plans on using OpenAI’s tools to “enhance product development” and help develop new creative ideas, too.

“AI has the power to expand on that mission and broaden the reach of our brands in new and exciting ways,” Mattel Chief Franchise Officer Josh Silverman said in a statement. “Our work with OpenAI will enable us to leverage new technologies to solidify our leadership in innovation and reimagine new forms of play.”

Thursday’s new deal shows OpenAI officially moving into another creative field, after the company has reached several deals in recent years with media companies like News Corp. to license content.

And informally, Hollywood creators like Ron Howard and Brian Grazer recently said they use AI to help jumpstart ideas and with post-production work, although they are both skeptical AI will replace writers anytime soon. OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap said last month the company is still working to establish a “level of trust” with movie studios.