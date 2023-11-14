“Oppenheimer” is finally headed to home video. And at an event on Monday to celebrate the release, writer/director Christopher Nolan joked (via Variety) that you’ll want a physical copy of the movie and “put on a shelf so no evil streaming service can come steal it from you.”



“Oppenheimer” will, presumably, soon be available on Peacock, Universal’s streaming service. No date has been set for its streaming debut.

“Obviously ‘Oppenheimer’ has been quite a ride for us and now it is time for me to release a home version of the film. I’ve been working very hard on it for months,” Nolan told the crowd, who had gathered to watch one of the documentaries on the home video release – “The Story of our Time: The Making of Oppenheimer.”

Nolan continued: “I’m known for my love of theatrical and put my whole life into that, but the truth is, the way the film goes out at home is equally important.”

Nolan said that he remembered working on the Blu-ray release of “The Dark Knight” because “it was a new form at the time.” Very memorably the “Dark Knight” Blu-ray shuttled between the original theatrical aspect ratio to the Imax ratio for certain scenes; it was a home video first and added to the impact of watching “The Dark Knight” at home.

For “Oppenheimer,” Nolan said, “we put a lot of care and attention into the Blu-ray version … and trying to translate the photography and the sound, putting that into the digital realm with a version you can buy and own at home and put on a shelf so no evil streaming service can come steal it from you.”

“Oppenheimer,” a three-hour historical drama that was released over the summer and has made almost $950 million worldwide, will be available on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, as well as on digital platforms, on Nov. 21.