Oprah Winfrey Sets Interview With OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for ABC Special on AI’s Impact

“AI and the Future of Us,” premiering Sept. 12, will also feature interviews with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and FBI director Christopher Wray

Oprah Winfrey and Sam Altman
Oprah Winfrey and Sam Altman (Credit: Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey will sit down with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for an exclusive interview as part of a new ABC primetime special, “AI and the Future of Us,” premiering Sept. 12 at 8 ET. The hour-long special will stream the next day on Hulu.

Meant to explore the impact artificial intelligence is having on people’s daily lives, demystify the technology and empower viewers to understand and navigate the rapidly evolving AI future, the interview will see Altman explain how it works in layman’s terms and discuss the immense personal responsibility borne by executives of AI companies.

Meanwhile, Microsoft co-founder and Gates Foundation chair Bill Gates will lay out the AI revolution in science, health and education and the once-in-a-century type of impact it could have on the job market.

Winfrey will also speak with YouTube creator and technologist Marques Brownlee, who will demonstrate AI’s capabilities, and Center for Humane Technology co-founders Tristan Harris and Aza Raskin, who will discuss the emerging risks posed by powerful and superintelligent AI.

Additionally, FBI director Christopher Wray will reveal the ways criminals and foreign adversaries are using AI and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Marilynne Robinson reflects on AI’s threat to human values and the ways in which humans might resist the convenience of AI.

“AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special” is produced by Harpo Productions, with Winfrey and Backstory Partners’ Josh Tyrangiel serving as executive producers.

