Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind’s Mad Gene Media has secured a first-look deal with Endeavor Content, marking the production company’s first studio partnership.

Under the terms of the deal, Mad Gene will develop premium content for all platforms in collaboration with the global content studio’s TV, Film and Documentary teams.

“Oscar and Elvira are multi-disciplined artists with huge hearts who personify that content is King and Queen,” said Graham Taylor and Chris Rice, Co-CEOs of Endeavor Content. “Storytelling that drives audiences while doing it with humanity is in their blood.”

The company, which the married filmmaker duo founded in 2019, has also hired Gena Konstantinakos as its new Head of Development and Production.

“Starting Mad Gene Media a few years ago was a natural progression of the collaboration we have always had as artists,” said Isaac and Lind. “Bringing on Gena, who played a crucial part in our very first project, ‘The Letter Room,’ and partnering with Endeavor, has allowed us the space to truly uphold our mission of creating quality and thoughtful content. We are building a fantastic team and couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come.”

In her previous role as VP, Originals for First Look Media’s Topic, Konstantinakos executive produced “The Letter Room” (2020), Mad Gene’s Oscar-nominated short film about a corrections officer who forms a connection with a prisoner on death row by reading his letters. Lind wrote and directed the film, with Isaac starring and executive producing.

Konstantinakos’ other key projects at Topic included the Peabody-winning docuseries “Philly DA,” “Accidental Wolf” and “One Story Up.” She formerly served as a development executive and executive producer at VICE where she first collaborated with Lind on “Twiz & Tuck.” She was a producer on the ABC News Peabody Award-winning documentary series “Hopkins,” earned an Emmy Award for her work on MTV’s unscripted show “MADE,” and a Webby Award for her satirical independent short “The Internet Must Go.”

“Oscar and Elvira are both uniquely talented storytelling powerhouses who care deeply about the impact the work they do has on the audience and on the cultural conversation,” said Konstantinakos. “I could not be more thrilled to be continuing the journey we started together on The Letter Room, now with the support of the brilliant team at Endeavor Content. It’s a dream scenario and I’m so excited for everything we’re going to accomplish together at Mad Gene.”

