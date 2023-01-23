We've Got Hollywood Covered
Oscar Nominations 2023: How to Watch the Live Announcement

Hopefuls will be up and early on Tuesday anxiously awaiting the news

| January 23, 2023 @ 2:57 PM
The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards are nearly upon us. Here’s how you can watch as the nominees for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress and other major categories are announced.

When Are the Oscar Nominations Announced?

The Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Jan 24. at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET. Set your alarm early!

Are the Oscar Nominations Streaming?

The Oscar nominations will live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, or on the Academy’s Twitter, YouTube or Facebook.

The official hashtag is #Oscars95.

Who Is Announcing the Oscar Nominations?

Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed (“The Long Goodbye”) and actress Allison Williams (“M3GAN”) will announce the nominees on Tuesday morning.

Which Films Are Eligible for Nominations?

301 feature films are eligible for the 95th Academy Awards.

Read Steve Pond’s final predictions on who will get Oscar nods here.

When Is the Oscars Ceremony?

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. Jimmy Kimmel will be returning as host.

Watch the Livestream

