sundance-2023-festival

Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Letter From Sundance: A Crisis for Independent Film – Lots of Content, Not Enough Distribution

by | January 23, 2023 @ 10:00 AM

WaxWord: With theatrical in a state of severe decline, the future of indie and art house film is very much in a state of limbo

Apart from a visible glow from the thrill of being back together in person, industry professionals at the Sundance Film Festival are undergoing a sort of crisis as they debate how serious the problems are facing independent film. 

The one point of agreement: With theatrical in a state of severe decline, the future of independent and art house film is very much in a state of limbo. The business model for arthouse film has been crumbling for years, but now just resembles a haze of confusion. Regal just closed 39 theaters, AMC is expected to close venues to stave off a cash crunch, Landmark shut down in Los Angeles and the box office has re-set to a new, low baseline. 

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

