Oscars 2022: We Predict the Nominations in All 23 Categories (Photos)

TheWrap’s awards editor Steve Pond predicts all of this Tuesday’s nominees, from ”Dune“ to ”Belfast“ to ”The Power of the Dog“

| February 5, 2022 @ 7:00 AM
oscar nomination predictions

(Clockwise from top left) "Dune," "West Side Story," "Belfast" and "The Power of the Dog" (Warner Bros., Twentieth Century, Focus, Netflix)

In another weird award season that’s been disrupted by the pandemic, here are our best guesses in all 23 categories. Go here for my complete analysis in each race.

power of the dog
Netflix

BEST PICTURE

Predicted nominees (in alphabetical order):
“Belfast”
“CODA”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Dune”
“King Richard”
“Licorice Pizza”
“Nightmare Alley”
“The Power of the Dog”
“tick, tick…BOOM!”
“West Side Story”

Watch out for: “Being the Ricardos,” “No Time to Die,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Belfast
Focus Features

BEST DIRECTOR

Predicted nominees:

Pedro Almodóvar, “Parallel Mothers”
Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Watch out for: Guillermo del Toro, “Nightmare Alley”; Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”; Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

AppleTV+ / A24

BEST ACTOR

Predicted nominees:

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick…BOOM!”
Will Smith, “King Richard”
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Watch out for: Bradley Cooper, “Nightmare Alley”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Walk Up”; Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Searchlight Pictures

BEST ACTRESS

Predicted nominees:

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”
Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Watch out for: Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”; Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”; Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Bradley Cooper Licorice Pizza
United Artists / MGM

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Predicted nominees:

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”
Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”
Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”
Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Watch out for:” Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”; Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”; J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Warner Bros. Pictures

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Predicted nominees:

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”
Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”
Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Watch out for: Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”; Rita Moreno, “West Side Story”; Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Drive My Car
Sideshow/Janus Films

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Predicted nominees:
“CODA”
“Drive My Car”
“The Lost Daughter”
“The Power of the Dog”
“West Side Story”

Watch out for: “Dune,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “Passing”

being-the-ricardos-nicole-kidman-javier-bardem
Amazon Studios

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Predicted nominees:
“Being the Ricardos”
“Belfast”
“Don’t Look Up”
“King Richard”
“Licorice Pizza”

Watch out for: “C’mon C’mon,” “The French Dispatch,” “Parallel Mothers”

Warner Bros. Pictures

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Predicted nominees:
“Belfast”
“Dune”
“The Power of the Dog”
“The Tragedy of Macbeth”
“West Side Story”

Watch out for: “Cyrano,” “Nightmare Alley,” “No Time to Die”

NO TIME TO DIE
MGM

BEST FILM EDITING

Predicted nominees:
“Belfast”
“Dune”
“No Time to Die”
“The Power of the Dog”
“West Side Story”

Watch out for: “Don’t Look Up,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley”

Nightmare Alley
Searchlight Pictures

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Predicted nominees:
“Cyrano”
“Dune”
“The French Dispatch”
“Nightmare Alley”
“West Side Story”

Watch out for: “Belfast,” “Licorice Pizza,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

THE FRENCH DISPATCH
Searchlight Pictures

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Predicted nominees:

“Cruella”
“Cyrano”
“Dune”
The French Dispatch”
“Nightmare Alley”

Watch out for:  “House of Gucci,” “Licorice Pizza,” “West Side Story”

jared-leto-house-of-gucci
MGM

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Predicted nominees:

“Cruella”
“Dune”
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
“House of Gucci”
“Nightmare Alley”

Watch out for: “Coming 2 America,” “No Time to Die,” “West Side Story”

Don't Look Up Meryl Streep
Netflix

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Predicted nominees:
“Don’t Look Up”
“Dune”
“The French Dispatch”
“No Time to Die”
“The Power of the Dog”

Watch out for: “Encanto,” “King Richard,” “Parallel Mothers”

Encanto
Disney

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Predicted nominees:
“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect”
“Just Look Up” from “Don’t Look Up”
“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”
“So May We Start” from “Annette”

Watch out for: “Be Alive” from “King Richard”; “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”; “Your Song Saved My Live” from “Sing 2”

West Side Story
20th Century

BEST SOUND

Predicted nominees:
“Dune”
“No Time to Die”
“Spider-Man: No Way Home”
“tick, tick…BOOM!”
“West Side Story”

Watch out for: “Belfast,” “The Power of the Dog,” “A Quiet Place Part II”

spider-man far from home
Sony/Marvel Studios

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Predicted nominees:

“Dune”
“The Matrix Resurrections”
“No Time to Die”
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Watch out for: “Black Widow,” “Eternals,” “Godzilla vs. Kong”

The Hand of God
Netflix

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Predicted nominees:
“Drive My Car”
“Flee”
“The Hand of God”
“A Hero”
“The Worst Person in the World”

Watch out for: “Compartment No. 6,” “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” “I’m Your Man”

Flee
Neon

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Predicted nominees:
“Encanto”
“Flee”
“Luca”
“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Watch out for: “Belle,” “My Sunny Maad,” “Sing 2”

Summer of Soul Nina Simone
Searchlight Pictures

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Predicted nominees:
“Ascension”
“Attica”
“Flee”
“Simple as Water”
“Summer of Soul”

Watch out for: “In the Same Breath,” “President,” “The Rescue”

coded
Imagine Documentaries

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Predicted nominees:
“A Broken House”
“Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker”
“Lynching Postcards: ‘Token of a Great Day’”
“The Queen of Basketball”
“Three Songs for Benazir”

Watch out for: “Audible,” “Day of Rage,” “Lead Me Home”

Baobab Studios

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Predicted nominees:
“Bad Seeds”
“Namoo”
“Robin Robin”
“Us Again”
“The Windshield Wiper”

Watch out for: “Bestia,” “The Musician,” “Step Into the River”

Riz Ahmed in "The Long Goodbye"
Photo courtesy of HollyShorts Film Festival

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Predicted nominees:
“Distances”
“The Long Goodbye”
“On My Mind”
“Please Hold”
“You’re Dead Helen”

Watch out for: “Les Grandes Claques,” “Stenofonen,” “Tala’vision”

