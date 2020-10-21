92nd Annual Academy Awards - Backstage

AMPAS/Getty Images

Oscar Predictions: Why 2020 Could Be the Year Underdogs Have a Real Shot

by | October 21, 2020 @ 11:09 AM

Will the peculiar circumstances of 2020 persuade voters to step outside their comfort zones?

steve pond

If you look at the Oscar predictions that are floating around these days, this could be the oddest and most intriguing Oscars year ever. Among the contenders that are currently predicted to land Best Picture nominations by one pundit or another are several films that would normally be considered the likely province of the Film Independent Spirit Awards (“Minari,” “First Cow,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”) and others that you’d usually expect to be stronger contenders in the acting categories (“On the Rocks,” “Ammonite,” “French Exit”).

Become a member to read more.
Steve Pond

Steve Pond

Awards Editor • steve@thewrap.com • Twitter: @stevepond

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Simulacra

USC Leads With 2 Gold Medals at 2020 Student Academy Awards
Mank

Gary Oldman Charms His Way Through 1930s Hollywood in David Fincher’s ‘Mank’ Trailer (Video)
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Trailer: Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman Sing the Blues (Video)
Honest Thief Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson’s ‘Honest Thief’ Opens to $3.7 Million as ‘Tenet’ Crosses $50 Million at Box Office
Parasite and Roma at the Oscars

After ‘Parasite’ and ‘Roma,’ What Can the Oscars International Race Do for an Encore?
Oscars 2020 international race

Oscars International Entries, 2020: The Complete List So Far
The Trial of the Chicago 7 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Bobby Seale

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ Fact Check: Was Bobby Seale Really Bound and Gagged in Court?
AFI Fest virtual cocktails

AFI Fest Kicks Off ‘Very Weird’ Virtual Event With Rachel Brosnahan’s ‘I’m Your Woman’
The Trial of the Chicago 7

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ Fact Check: Was ‘The Whole World Is Watching’ A Real Slogan?
Sacha Baron Cohen and Jeremy Strong in The Trial of the Chicago 7

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7': The Stolen Shot From ‘Close Encounters’ and 4 Facts About the Making of Aaron Sorkin’s Film
Sacha Baron Cohen and Jeremy Strong in The Trial of the Chicago 7

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ Film Review: Aaron Sorkin’s Vital Drama Delivers Both Talk and Action