More Than a Third of Oscar-Qualifying Films This Year Are Not Eligible for Best Picture

There are 323 feature films eligible for the upcoming Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday, though a whopping 36% of those – 116 feature films – are not eligible for consideration in the Best Picture category.

The discrepancy between films that have qualified for the top category and films that are eligible in other categories comes either because the filmmakers did not attempt to qualify – likely the case for several documentary, animated or international films. Or because of new eligibility rules that require Best Picture candidates to meet additional benchmarks for diversity and inclusion. This is the second year that Representation and Inclusion Standards (RAISE) have been enforced, though they did not appear to disqualify any serious contenders in the category.

Among titles excluded from Best Picture consideration are Andrea Arnold’s “Bird,” starring Barry Keoghan, Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut “Woman of the Year,” Michael Keaton’s directorial debut “Knox Goes Away,” the summer action sequel “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” and the musical remake “Mean Girls.”

Several shortlisted documentaries and international features are also not eligible, including “The Remarkable Life of Ibelin,” “The Girl With the Needle,” “Dahomey,” “Frida,” “Armand” and “Universal Language.” The biopic “Waltz With Brando,” shortlisted in the makeup and hairstyling category, was also omitted from the best picture lineup.

The 323 eligible films are the most since the 2020 Oscars, when 366 films qualified under COVID-era rules that relaxed the theatrical requirement and made it easier to qualify. Last year, 321 films were eligible for Oscar consideration, with 265 given clearance to compete for Best Picture – 58 more titles than the current lineup.

In order to be eligible for consideration, Academy rules state, “feature films must open in a commercial motion picture theater in at least one of six U.S. metropolitan areas: Los Angeles County; the City of New York; the Bay Area; Chicago, Illinois; Miami, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia, between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024, and complete a minimum qualifying run of seven consecutive days in the same venue. Feature films must have a running time of more than 40 minutes.”

The full lists of eligibility rules are available here. The Reminder List of Productions Eligible for the 96th Academy Awards includes the cast members eligible for acting awards in each film.

Here is the full list of eligible features. Titles in ALL CAPS did not qualify for the Best Picture category:

“Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life”

“Abigail”

“The Absence of Eden”

“AFRAID”

“Albany Road”

“Alien: Romulus”

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Am I Racist?”

“AMERICAN CATS: THE GOOD, THE BAD & THE CUDDLY”

“The American Society of Magical Negroes”

“American Star”

“AMERICANS WITH NO ADDRESS”

“Anora”

“The Apprentice”

“Argylle”

“ARMAND”

“Arthur the King”

“Babes”

“Babygirl”

“Back to Black”

“Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme”

“BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE”

“Band of Maharajas”

“The Beast”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Better Man”

“Between the Temples”

“THE BIBI FILES”

“The Bikeriders”

“BIRD”

“Black Dog”

“Blink Twice”

“Blitz”

“Bob Marley: One Love”

“Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin.”

“The Book of Clarence”

“BOY KILLS WORLD”

“BRIEF TENDER LIGHT”

“The Brutalist”

“Bull Street”

“Cabrini”

“CAPTAIN AVISPA”

“CARVILLE: WINNING IS EVERYTHING, STUPID”

“CATCHING FIRE: THE STORY OF ANITA PALLENBERG”

“CELEBRATING LAUGHTER, THE LIFE AND FILMS OF COLIN HIGGINS”

“Challengers”

“CHICKEN FOR LINDA!”

“CHRONICLES OF A WANDERING SAINT”

“City of Dreams”

“Civil War”

“Close to You”

“THE COLORS WITHIN”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“The Count of Monte Cristo”

“COUP!”

“The Critic”

“Cuckoo”

“Daddio”

“DAHOMEY”

“DANCE FIRST”

“Dandelion”

“DAUGHTERS”

“Day of the Fight”

“THE DAY THE EARTH BLEW UP: A LOONEY TUNES MOVIE”

“The Dead Don’t Hurt”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“The Deliverance”

“Despicable Me 4”

“THE DEVIL’S BATH”

“Dìdi”

“A Different Man”

“DON’T SAY IT”

“Drive-Away Dolls”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Elton John: Never Too Late”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The End”

“ERNEST COLE LOST AND FOUND”

“EVERYBODY LOVES TOUDA”

“Evil Does Not Exist”

“Exhibiting Forgiveness”

“Ezra”

“The Fall Guy”

“Fancy Dance”

“FEDERER: TWELVE FINAL DAYS”

“THE FEELING THAT THE TIME FOR DOING SOMETHING HAS PASSED”

“FIGHTING SPIRIT: A COMBAT CHAPLAIN’S JOURNEY”

“The Fire Inside”

“Firebrand”

“FLIPSIDE”

“Flow”

“Fly Me to the Moon”

“FOLLOWING HARRY”

“FOOD INC 2”

“The Forge”

“FREE TIME”

“Fresh Kills”

FRIDA

FROM EMBERS

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

THE GARFIELD MOVIE

GAUCHO GAUCHO

GHOST CAT ANZU

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire”

“Ghostlight”

THE GIRL WITH THE NEEDLE

GIRLS WILL BE GIRLS

“Gladiator II”

GLITTER & DOOM

BOG & COUNTRY

“Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire”

“Good One”

“Goodrich”

THE GRAB

“The Greatest Hits”

“Green Border”

“Handling the Undead”

“Hard Truths”

HAROLD AND THE PURPLE CRAYON

“Here”

“Heretic”

HIGH TIDE

“His Three Daughters”

“Hit Man”

HOLLYWOOD DEAL

HOMEGROWN

“The Hopeful”

“Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1”

“How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies”

HUMMINGBIRDS

I AM CELINE DION

I CAN’T BREATHE

“I Saw the TV Glow”

“The Idea of You”

“IF”

“I’ll Be Right There”

“I’m Still Here”

“Imaginary”

“The Imaginary”

“Immaculate”

IN BETWEEN STARS AND SCARS: MASTERS OF CINEMA

IN HER PLACE

“In the Land of Saints and Sinners”

“In the Summers”

INDIGO GIRLS: IT’S ONLY LIFE AFTER ALL

“Inside Out 2”

INSIDE THE YELLOW COCCOON SHELL

“The Instigators”

“It Ends with Us”

“Janet Planet”

“Joker: Folie à Deux”

JOY

“Juror #2”

“Kanguva”

“The Keeper”

“Kensuke’s Kingdom”

“Kinds of Kindness”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Kneecap”

KNOX GOES AWAY

“Kraven the Hunter”

“Kung Fu Panda 4”

“La Cocina”

LAKE GEORGE

“The Last Front”

“The Last Showgirl”

“Last Summer”

“Late Night with the Devil”

“Lee”

LEFT BEHIND

“Lisa Frankenstein”

THE LISTENER

THE LONG WAY OF CARLOS GUERRERO

“Longing”

“Longlegs”

LOOK BACK

“The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim”

“Los Frikis”

LOST LADIES

THE LOST LEGACY OF TONY GAUDIO

“Love Lies Bleeding”

LOVELY JACKSON

LOVER OF MEN, THE UNTOLD STORY OF ABRAHAM LINCOLN

MADAME WEB

MAHAYOGI

“Maria”

MARS EXPRESS

MARTHA

“MaXXXine”

MEAN GIRLS

MEETING YOU, MEETING ME

“Megalopolis”

“Memoir of a Snail”

MILESTONE

“The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare”

MISS OR MISSES

“Moana 2”

“Monkey Man”

MOTHER’S INSTINCT

MOUNTAIN QUEEN: THE SUMMITS OF LKAHPA SHERPA

“Mufasa: The Lion King”

MURDERESS

“My Old Ass”

“My Penguin Friend”

“National Anthem”

THE NEON HIGHWAY

“Never Let Go”

“Nickel Boys”

“Night Swim”

“Nightbitch”

“1992”

NO RIGHT WAY

“Nosferatu”

NURSE UNSEEN

“Oh, Canada”

OMNI LOOP

“One Life”

“The Order”

“Ordinary Angels”

THE OTHER, GOLD

“The Outrun”

PEDRO PARAMO

“The People’s Joker”

“The Performance”

“The Piano Lesson”

“Piece by Piece”

“Porcelain War”

“Problemista”

“Putul”

“Queens”

“Queer”

“A Quiet Place: Day One”

RAY OF HOPE

REAGAN

“A Real Pain”

REBEL MOON – PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER

“Red One”

THE REMARKABLE LIFE OF IBELIN

“The Return”

REZ BALL

“The Room Next Door”

“Rumours”

RYUICHI SAKAMOTO | OPUS

SAMUEL: HOLLYWOOD VS. HOLLYWOOD

“Santosh”

“Sasquatch Sunset”

“Saturday Night”

SEBASTIAN

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Seeking Mavis Beacon”

SEPARATED

“September 5”

SHE TAUGHT LOVE

“Shirley”

“Sing Sing”

SIROCCO AND THE KINGDOM OF WINDS

“The Six Triple Eight”

“Skincare”

SKYWALKERS: A LOVE STORY

“Small Things like These”

SMILE 2

“Sometimes I Think about Dying”

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2

“Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot”

“Spaceman”

“Speak No Evil”

SPELLBOUND

STATE ORGANS: UNMASKING TRANSPLANT ABUSE IN CHINA

STOP MOTION

“Strange Darling”

“The Strangers – Chapter 1”

“Stress Positions”

“The Substance”

“Sugarcane”

SUMMER SOLSTICE

“Suncoast”

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”

“Swatantrya Veer Savarkar”

THE TASTE OF MANGO

THAT CHRISTMAS

“Thelma”

THELMA THE UNICORN

THERE’S STILL TOMORROW

“The Thicket”

“Tokyo Cowboy”

“Touch”

“Transformers One”

“Trap”

“Tuesday”

“Twisters”

2073

“Ultraman: Rising”

UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE

“Unstoppable”

UNSUNG HERO

“Venom: The Last Dance”

“Vermiglio”

VESEKLA: THE RAINBOW ON THE CORNER AT THE CENTER OF THE WORLD

VIGILANTES: AMERICAN’S NEW VOTE SUPPRESSION HITMEN

THE WAIT

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

WALTZING WITH BRANDO

‘WAR GAME

“The Watchers”

WAVES

“We Grown Now”

“We Live in Time”

WE WILL DANCE AGAIN

“White Bird”

“Wicked”

“Wicked Little Letters”

“Widow Clicquot”

“The Wild Robot”

“Wildcat”

“Will & Harper”

“William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill”

“Wolfs”

“WOMAN OF THE HOUR”

“Young Woman and the Sea”

“Your Monster”

“THE ZEBRAS”

“ZURAWSKI V TEXAS”