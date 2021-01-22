Best Picture envelope

AMPAS

How a Weird Oscar Season Might Depress the Number of Best Picture Nominees

AWARDS BEAT

by | January 22, 2021 @ 10:26 AM

Tastes could be fragmenting and votes might be spread out in a way that potentially impacts the Oscars’ top category

In this strangest of all awards years, could we have one of the strangest of all slates of Best Picture nominees? I couldn’t help but wonder about that this week, when I tallied almost 250 critics’ Top 10 lists from the Metacritic website as if they were Oscar ballots, and came up with something I’d never seen before.

When they were counted using a system that is designed to produce between five and 10 Best Picture nominees, the Top 10 lists produced the bare minimum, five.

Become a member to read more.
Steve Pond

Steve Pond

Awards Editor • steve@thewrap.com • Twitter: @stevepond

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Trial of the Chicago 7 Nomadland

As Oscar Race Drags Into 2021, Who Are the Front Runners for Best Picture?
Emma

‘Emma.’ Costume Designer Explains How She Spun Clothes With the ‘Power of Sugared Macarons’
89th Oscars Academy Awards

Oscars International Entries Are Close to New Record, But Voters Can’t See Them All Yet
Beyonce 59th GRAMMY Awards

Grammy Nominations Analysis: Hip-Hop Is Up, Country Is Down and Women Rule
egot audrey hepburn john legend, whoopi goldberg

All 16 EGOT Winners, From Audrey Hepburn to Alan Menken (Photos)
Scott Eastwood The Outpost

‘The Outpost’ Cinematographer on How the ‘Das Boot’ Submarine Inspired His Afghanistan Battle Scenes
2020 Grammy Awards

Grammy Nominations Preview: What to Expect in a COVID-Rocked Year, From Taylor Swift to Bob Dylan
The Prom Tenet Mank

Oscars: 10 Films That Could Dominate in Below-the-Line Categories, From ‘Tenet’ to ‘The Midnight Sky’
Two of Us Another Round I'm No Longer Here

Oscars International Race Heats Up as Heavy Hitters Enter the Race
Oscar statues

Oscars Screenings Move Online and Earn the Academy $1 Million Plus (So Far)
scarlett johansson marriage story jojo rabbit

12 Stars Who Snagged 2 Oscar Nominations for Acting in the Same Year (Photos)