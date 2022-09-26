Oscar-winning “Milk” screenwriter Dustin Lance Black revealed on Monday that he sustained a “serious head injury” about a month ago and was ordered by doctors to take a break from work to help his recovery.

In an Instagram post, Black wrote, ” So I vanished for a while… A month ago I sustained a serious head injury that put me out of commission. Showing little improvement, my doctors ordered me to shut off my brain in hopes of it healing. This has been a challenging, frightening time for a creative type who depends on what’s in his skull to work, care and love. And now I understand the road back will be long.”

He added that his “sweet, over the top husband,” Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley, took him to the Greek Islands “to make me shut off.”

Alongside photos of the two relaxing near the beach, Black wrote, ” I can already feel this trip is a step in the right direction, and I finally feel safe sharing a bit again. Thank you for all of your love and patience. More to come. Promise.”

He did not specify how he received the head injury.

The documentary, “Mama’s Boy,” based on Black’s 2019 memoir about growing up with a conservative, Mormon mother, premieres on HBO on Oct. 18. Laurent Bouzereau directs and LD Entertainment, Ambin Television and Playtone, in association with Nedland Media, produce.

Black’s other credits include “When We Rise,” “Big Love,” and “Pedro.” The latter netted him his second competitive WGA nomination. In 2009, he received two WGA Awards for “Milk”: Best Original Screenplay and the Paul Selvin Honorary Award.