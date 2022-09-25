Post Malone, who took a bad fall on stage last week, canceled his Boston concert Saturday, citing “stabbing pain” and “difficult time breathing.”

“On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock p.m., and today I woke up to cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” the singer tweeted Saturday afternoon before the evening show. “I felt so good last night, but today it feels so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move. We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight.”

The “Congratulations” singer’s announcement comes a week after he fell onstage at a St. Louis show and collapsed in pain, which sent him to the hospital despite the performer assuring fans that “Everything’s good.”

After stepping into a long, deep slot in the stage, his midsection slammed hard into the edge of the opening, and Malone rolled onto his back, reeling in pain as medics assessed his condition. Following the incident, the singer cut the Missouri concert short and promised the next time he’s in the city, he will have a two-hour show to make up for it.

“Thank you for putting up with my dumbass,” the singer posted after the show, explaining that the hole he tripped over was for the guitar used in the acoustic part of the show and that he had just been at the hospital. “Everything’s good, they gave me some pain meds and everything,” he said. “We can keep kicking ass on the tour.”

Prior to his message, the TD Garden notified guests via social media that the concert “is being postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.” The venue also noted that “fans should retain their tickets to be used for a new date once it is announced.”

The singer also assured fans that “everyone’s tickets for tonight’s show will be valid for the reschedule that we’re planning right now.”

“Once again, I’m so f—ing sorry,” he continued in the Saturday post. “I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon. I’m so sorry. Love, Austy.”