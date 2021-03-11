Go Pro Today

Oscars 2021: We Predict the Nominations in All 23 Categories (Photos)

TheWrap’s awards editor Steve Pond predicts all the nominees

| March 11, 2021 @ 8:01 AM
oscar nomination predictions 2021
In a long season that’s been hard to endure and hard to predict, here are our best guesses in all 23 categories. Go here for my complete analysis in each race.
Nomadland
Searchlight
BEST PICTURE  Predicted nominees:“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” • “Mank” • “Minari” • “News of the World” • “Nomadland” • “One Night in Miami” • “Promising Young Woman” • “The Trial of the Chicago 7”  If there are nine nominees:“Sound of Metal”  If there are 10:“Judas and the Black Messiah”  Watch out for: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “The Father,” “Soul”
Promising Young Woman Emerald Fennell
Focus Features
BEST DIRECTOR  Predicted nominees:Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari” • Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” • David Fincher, “Mank” • Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” • Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland” • Watch out for: Paul Greengrass, “News of the World”; Regina King, “One Night in Miami”; Spike Lee, “Da 5 Bloods”
chadwick boseman in ma rainey's black bottom chadwick boseman
Netflix
BEST ACTOR  Predicted nominees:Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal” • Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” • Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” • Mads Mikkelsen, “Another Round” • Gary Oldman, “Mank”  Watch out for: Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods”; Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”; Steven Yeun, “Minari”
billie holiday andra day
Hulu
BEST ACTRESS  Predicted nominees:Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” • Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” • Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman” • Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” • Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”  Watch out for: Yeri Han, “Minari,” Sophia Loren, “The Life Ahead,” Zendaya, “Malcolm & Marie”
Judas and the Black Messiah Daniel Kaluuya
Warner Bros.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR  Predicted nominees:Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” • Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” • Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami” • Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”  • David Strathairn, “Nomadland”  Watch out for: Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”; Jared Leto, “The Little Things”; Alan Kim, “Minari”
borat subsequent moviefilm New York Film Critics Circle maria bakalova
Amazon Studios
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS  Predicted nominees:Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” • Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy” • Olivia Colman, “The Father” • Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” • Helena Zengel, “News of the World”  Watch out for: Ellen Burstyn, “Pieces of a Woman”; Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”; Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Netflix
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY  Predicted nominees:“Mank” • “Minari” • “Promising Young Woman” • “Sound of Metal” • “The Trial of the Chicago 7”  Watch out for: “The Forty-Year-Old Version,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Soul”
News of the World Tom Hanks Helena Zengel
Universal
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY  Predicted nominees:“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” • “The Father” • “News of the World” • “Nomadland” • “One Night in Miami”  Watch out for: “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “The White Tiger”
Mank
Netflix
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Predicted nominees:“Mank” • “News of the World” • “Nomadland” • “Tenet” • “The Trial of the Chicago 7”  Watch out for: “Da 5 Bloods,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari”
Minari
A24
BEST FILM EDITING  Predicted nominees:“Mank” •“Minari” • “Nomadland” • “Sound of Metal” • “The Trial of the Chicago 7”  Watch out for: “News of the World,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Tenet”
Liu Yifei in Mulan
Disney
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN  Predicted nominees:“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” • “Mank” • “Mulan” • “News of the World” • “Tenet”  Watch out for: “The Father,” “The Midnight Sky,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Emma
Focus Features
BEST COSTUME DESIGN  Predicted nominees:“Emma.” • “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” • “Mank” • “News of the World” • “Promising Young Woman”  Watch out for: “Ammonite,” “Mulan,” “One Night in Miami”
Glenn Close Hillbilly Elegy
Netflix
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING  Predicted nominees:“Birds of Prey” • “Hillbilly Elegy” • “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” • “Mank” • “Pinocchio” Watch out for: “Emma,” “The Glorias,” “One Night in Miami”
George Clooney The Midnight Sky
Netflix
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE Predicted nominees:“Mank” • “The Midnight Sky” • “Minari” • “News of the World” • “Soul”  Watch out for: “Blizzard of Souls,” “Da 5 Bloods,” “Tenet”
Leslie Odom Jr. stars in One Night in Miami
Amazon Studios
BEST ORIGINAL SONG  Predicted nominees:“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” • “Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest” • “Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” • “Never Break” from “Giving Voice” • “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami”  Watch out for: “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”; “Loyal Brave True” from “Mulan”; “Rain Song” from “Minari”
Sound of Metal Riz Ahmed
Amazon Studios
BEST SOUND  Predicted nominees:  “Mank” • “News of the World” • “Nomadland” • “Soul” • “Sound of Metal”  Watch out for: “Greyhound,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Tenet”
tenet
Warner Bros.
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS  Predicted nominees:  “Mank” • “The Midnight Sky” • “Mulan” • “Tenet” • “Welcome to Chechnya”  Watch out for: “Birds of Prey,” “The One and Only Ivan,” “Soul”
Soul Disney Pixar
Disney/Pixar
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE  Predicted nominees:“The Croods: A New Age” • “Onward” • “Over the Moon” • “Soul” • “Wolfwalkers”  Watch out for: “Earwig and the Witch,” “No. 7 Cherry Lane,” “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”
Another Round
Samuel Goldwyn Films
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM  Predicted nominees:  “Another Round,” Denmark • “I’m No Longer Here,” Mexico • “La Llorona,” Guatemala • “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” Tunisia • “Quo Vadis, Aida?,” Bosnia & Herzegovina  Watch out for: “Dear Comrades!,” Russia; “Night of the Kings,” Ivory Coast; “Two of Us,” France
Sony Pictures Classics
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE  Predicted nominees:“Collective” • “76 Days” • “Time” • “The Truffle Hunters” • “Welcome to Chechnya”  Watch out for: “Crip Camp,” “Dick Johnson Is Dead,” “Gunda”
Colette
Time Travel Unlimited
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT  Predicted nominees:“Colette” • “A Concerto is a Conversation” • “Hunger Ward” • “Hysterical Girl” • “A Love Song for Latasha”  Watch out for: “Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa,” “Do Not Split,” “What Would Sophia Loren Do?”
Out pixar
Pixar
BEST ANIMATED SHORT  Predicted nominees:  “Genius Loci” • “If Anything Happens I Love You” • “Opera” • “Out” • “The Snail and the Whale”  But watch for: “Kapaemahu,” “To Gerard,” “Yes-People”
The Human Voice
Sony Pictures Classics
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT  Predicted nominees:  “Da Yie” • “Feeling Through” • “The Human Voice” • “The Letter Room” • “Two Distant Strangers”  Watch out for: “The Present,” “The Van,” “White Eye”