Oscars Academy Elects David Rubin to Second Term as President

Casting director David Rubin has been re-elected to his second term as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Academy announced on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Rubin was nominated for an Emmy Award for casting “Big Little Lies.” His other work as a casting director includes “The English Patient,” “Men in Black” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley.”

The 54 members of the Board of Governors first elected Rubin last summer. Sitting presidents virtually always win re-election at the Academy, which has recently been forced to push back the schedule for next year’s Oscars and for the opening of its long-delayed Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Also Read: Why Producer Michael Shamberg Sued the Oscars Academy: 'They Don't Want to Listen to Anybody'

Presidents are typically allowed to serve four one-year terms. Rubin will be eligible to run again next summer, but he will have to leave the board in 2022 because of term limits.

The governors also chose the officers for the next 12 months. First vice president Lois Burwell and vice president Larry Karaszewski were re-elected to the positions they have held for the past year, while treasurer Jim Gianopulos returns to that office after a hiatus. Isis Mussenden (vice president) Wynn P. Thomas (vice president) and Janet Yang (secretary) were elected to office for the first time.

The officers also serve as chairs of Academy committees, which were spelled out in the AMPAS press release:

Lois Burwell, First Vice President

(chair, Awards and Events Committee)

Larry Karaszewski, Vice President

(chair, Preservation and History Committee)

Isis Mussenden, Vice President

(chair, Museum Committee)

Wynn P. Thomas, Vice President

(chair, Education and Outreach Committee)

Jim Gianopulos, Treasurer

(chair, Finance Committee)

Janet Yang, Secretary

(chair, Membership and Governance Committee)